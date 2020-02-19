Lincoln Lutheran 59, Ralston 27-Warriors scored at least 14 points per quarter and Ralston never scored more than eight points a quarter.
Ram seniors Natalya Wells and E’saunjia Stewart had 10 points each for Ralston.
Gretna 63, Omaha North 27- A total of 12 Dragon players made their way on to the score sheet as Gretna topped the Vikings with flying colors.
Dragon senior Madison Haddix lead the way with 11 points, her senior teammate Alexis Spier added 10 more.
Gross Catholic 56, Concordia 26- After surrendering 13 points to the Mustangs in the first quarter, the Cougars allowed just 13 more for Concordia for the rest of the game en route to a Tuesday evening win.
The Cougars were led by senior Mackenna Sidzyik who scored 16 points and junior Theo Mba scored 12 points for Gross Catholic.
Millard North 50, Papillion-La Vista South 38- After trailing by 16 at halftime, the Titans fought back to make it a seven point ball game. After a low scoring fourth quarter, where both teams combined for just nine points, , the Mustangs held off Papio South.
Papillion-La Vista 73, Omaha Burke 57- A offensive burst in the second quarter, where the Monarchs scored 27 points, led to a Tuesday evening win over the Bulldogs.
Lindsey Ingwerson scored scored the Monarch’s best 19 points and Olivia Boudreau scored 17 points for the Monarchs.
Platteview 48, Columbus 41- The Trojan defense held the Discovers to just 14 combined points through the second and third quarter to remain unbeaten at home.
Ralston 62, Schuyler 17- The Rams were up by double digits by the end of the first quarter and they never looked back from there, as Ralston scored at least 10 more points than the Warriors in each quarter.
Ram senior Natalya Wells scored the game high 23 points and eight rebounds. Senior E’saunjia Stewart scored 16 points and sophomore Nevaeh Sanders scored 11 points.
Papillion-La Vista South 57, Bellevue East 38- The Titans defeated the Chieftain after outscoring East in each quarter of the game. The Titans had seven different players score while only four Chieftain players made their way onto the score sheet.
Papio South senior Emily Richards scored the game high 22 points, Baylee Egan had a double-double for East with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
South Sioux City 55, Gross Catholic 42- The Cougars fell behind early, and trailed by 21 at the half. The Cougs clawed their way way back a bit by outscoring the hosting Cardinals by 10 points in the third quarter, but came up short.
Cougar senior Julia Miller had the game high 16 points and four steals, her teammate junior Rachel Culhane added 13 more for Gross.
Omaha Burke 75, Omaha Bryan 14- The Bulldog leaped out to a 44-9 halftime lead after scoring 22 points in the first two quarters to roll by the Bears.
Millard West 62, Papillion-La Vista 52- a slow first half doomed the Monarchs as the scored just 15 first half points and trailed 37-15 at the half. Despite a thunderous third quarter, Papio was unable to close the whole gap as the Wildcats did just enough in the fourth quarter to hold off Millard West.
Roncalli Catholic 50, Ralston 40- After holding a slim lead at halftime, the Crimson Pride built a lead as big as 16 points, the Rams cut it down to 10, but that’s all the close they would get in the fourth quarter.
Platteview 55, Douglas County West 26- The Trojans flew past the Falcons as they notched their 14th win of the season.
Lincoln Southwest 42, Gretna 35- A low scoring second and third quarter, where the Dragons scored just a combined nine points put Gretna in too big of a hole to recover.
Alexis Spier was the leading scorer for the Dragons with 11 points.
Papillion-La Vista South 67, Lincoln Southeast 48- The Titans brought their record up to the .500 mark at 10-10 after beating the Knights on Saturday afternoon.
Four Titan players scored in double figures with freshman Savannah Solomon leading the way with 16 points, senior Emily Richards and junior Taylor Norblade each had 13 points, and junior Lydia Hodges had 10 points.
Lincoln East 63, Bellevue East 43- The Spartans outscored the Chieftains in each quarter, as nine Spartan players made their way onto the score sheet.
Crete 59, Platteview 43 — Th Trojans were only trailing by six heading into the fourth quarter against Class B’s No. 1 team, but were outscored 15-5 in the final quarter as Crete pulled away.