The Papio Post 32 junior legion team used shutdown pitching to open the Junior State Legion Tournament with two straight wins.
The team from Papillion-La Vista opened up play with wins over Kearney and Westside while allowing just one run combined in the two games at Omaha Burke.
Logan Anderson delivered a strong pitching performance for Papio in a 2-0 victory over Kearney in game one Saturday. Anderson delivered a complete-game shutout while allowing just two hits. He totaled three strike outs while walking two.
Dylan Reyes put Papio on top with an RBI double in the third inning. In the fifth inning, Jake Koory drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to score Nathan Miller, who scored both Papio runs.
Reyes and Preston Kellogg each recorded two hits for Papio.
In the 9-1 game-two win over Westside, Jackson Ossenfort was the pitching stud for Papio. In another complete-game effort, Ossenfort struck out nine while scattering five hits and allowing one run.
Westside took a 1-0 lead in the second inning before Papio posted a three-run fourth inning. Ethan Nissen drove in two runs with a double before scoring on an error for the third run.
Papio put the game away with a five-run sixth inning. Koory started the scoring with a bases-loaded single that scored two while Goldsberry followed with another RBI single. Koory scored on an error and Kellogg knocked a double for the other Papio runs.
Papio added a run in the seventh to close out the scoring.
Papio, currently 32-9, played Elkhorn South in the semifinals Monday with the winner clinching a spot in the state final.
• Papio Post 32 reached the state tournament by beating Amerilawn (Papio South 11-1 in the Area 1 final July 24. Papio put up four runs in the first and six in the third to take control before a run in the fifth ended the game due to the run rule.
Koory, Gage Ingram, Ossenfort and Reyes all drove in two runs for Papio while Koory and Logan Anderson each recorded two hits. Ossenfort picked up the win on the mound without allowing an earned run.