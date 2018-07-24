Pinnacle Bank limped to the area tournament by losing five of their last six games of the regular season.
But once the Area 2 tournament, played at Fricke Field, got going, the team from Papillion-La Vista and defending legion state champions turned it on.
“You could tell that as soon as Area started there was something else going on in the dugout,” Pinnacle coach Nate McCabe said. “Once it started it was just like, ‘All right, here we go.’
“We had a bad week leading into area and we were wondering if we burned them out or what, but we had a couple practices before and we could see their energy and enthusiasm come back.”
That showed as PB rolled to a 3-0 start in their area to clinch a spot a state. Pinnacle capped the run with a 10-1 victory over Creighton Prep 2 Sunday.
In the first inning, Nick Ripa roped a triple and Hunter Scruggs followed with a two-run homer to put PB up 2-0. The next few innings, PB got baserunners on but failed to score any as Prep closed the gap to 2-1.
“I’m worried to death when it’s 2-1 and we keep leaving runners on,” McCabe said. “It’s pegged us many times. Give up a hit, an error and a couple runs and all of a sudden we lose the game.”
Pinnacle Bank didn’t let that happen Sunday, with some help from Prep. PB scored five runs in the top of the sixth, including one on a balk and two on passed balls. Ben Beaudin capped the inning by blasting a two-run home run to left field that put PB safely ahead.
In the seventh, Conner Barnett slugged a two-run triple to right field then scored on an errant throw to make it 10-1.
“We took advantage of some passed balls and Ben ultimately came up and smacked the ball and Conner pretty much sealed it,” McCabe said.
PB’s starting pitcher Nate Whitehill was locked in as he held Prep to two hits and one unearned run while striking out 10 in seven innings. Whitehill, who was shutdown due to injury earlier in the summer, is picking a good time to find his groove.
“That’s the best he’s pitched all year,” McCabe said. “He’s starting to progress to get back to where we thought he could be and I’m excited to see him pitch at state.”
Pinnacle Bank played the winner of Westside and Prep 2 Tuesday for the Area 2 title. Pinnacle Bank will have to be defeated twice in the finals. The area champion will go to the National Division State Tournament in Columbus with the runner-up heading to Elkhorn for the American Division State Tournament.
Other Area 3 games:
Pinnacle Bank 6, Omaha Central 3 — In what McCabe described as a game with a state-tournament feel, a four-run fourth inning was the difference for PB. Barnett, Scruggs and Caiden Hill each drove in a run in the fourth to help PB to a 6-2 lead.
Omaha Central threatened in the bottom of the seventh with one run but Henry Sis locked down the save. Zac Colbert pitched six innings, striking out eight for the win.
Scruggs, Hill and Devin Vetter each had three hits for Pinnacle with Hill and Scruggs combining for five RBIs.
Pinnacle Bank 5, Millard Sox Gold 1 — Hill tossed a complete game for the win in the Area 3 opener for Pinnacle. He scattered six hits and allowed one run.
PB scored the first five runs of the game while only recording four hits. Scruggs knocked two doubled with Hill, Beaudin and Tom Loseke all tallying one RBI.