After winning the Area 2 championship, the Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista) legion baseball team went 0-2 in the National Division State Tournament in Columbus.
Pinnacle fell to Lincoln Southwest 8-0 in the first game Saturday before a 2-1 setback to Grand Island Sunday eliminated Pinnacle, which closes the summer with a 28-20 record.
The bats struggled for Pinnacle in game one. Two Lincoln Southwest pitchers held Pinnacle to just two hits, both singles by Conner Barnett. PB had four batters reach by walk and one on a hit by pitch but no runner advanced past second base as they left six runners on base.
Southwest opened up a 3-0 lead by the end of the third before scoring two in the fourth and three in the fifth to take control. Southwest was aided by three PB errors while racking up 10 hits.
“We could have kept this game closer but we didn’t defend very well,” Papillion Pinnacle Bank coach Nate McCabe said. “It was frustrating, but we just need to forget this one and come back strong tomorrow.”
In Sunday’s elimination game against Grand Island, the PB bats were quiet again.
Grand Island took a 1-0 lead in the third inning after scoring on an error. The lead grew to 2-0 in the sixth on an RBI-single, which scored a runner that reached on an error.
After recording two hits in the first six innings, Pinnacle Bank got a double by Ben Beaudin and a single by Devin Vetter in the bottom of the seventh to make it 2-1. That rally, and season, ended there for Pinnacle.
Jadyn Frederick and Barnett added hits for PB. Caiden Hill pitched 5 2/3 innings in the start, scattering five hits and allowing two unearned runs to keep PB close. Henry Sis finished out the game by notching four outs without allowing a hit.