The Papio volleyball team finished first in the Westside Invite over the weekend. The Monarchs went 5-0 in the two day invite and took home the trophy.
Westside Invite results:
Papio 2, Westside 0 — Papio won both sets in this one, winning 25-11 and 25-17 to sweep the match. Norah Sis and Chloe Paschal finished with eight kills and six digs each to lead the Monarchs.
Papio 2, Bellevue West 0 — Bellevue West cruised to another sweep, this time over Bellevue West, 25-17 and 25-7. For the Monarchs, Sis finished with a team high 15 kills 10 digs. Samantha Riggs added nine digs. For Bellevue West, Mady Akerson finished with six digs ans Kealy Kiviniemi added three kills.
Papio 2, Marian 0 — Papio defeated Marian in straight sets 26-24 and 25-18. Sis finished with 13 kills. Paschal and Ashlee Fettin each finished with eight digs. Brooklyn Schram finished with 28 assists.
Papio 3, Elkhorn 1 — Elkhorn won the first set 25-19 and then the Monarchs won the next three 25-11, 25-15 and 25-15. Sis finished with 19 kills and Logan Jeffus added nine kills. Riggs recorded 23 digs and Schram added 14 digs.
Papio 3, Marian 1 — Papio won the championship over Marian with a first set win 25-22. Marian took the second set 25-20, but then the Monarchs took the next two sets 25-15 and 25-20. Sis finished with 27 kills and 16 digs. Riggs and Paschal added 19 and 16 digs, respectively.
Bellevue West 2, Omaha Westside 0 — The Thunderbirds swept Westside 25-23 and 25-14. Brittney Sheibal recorded nine digs.
Marian 2, Bellevue West 0 — Marian swept the Thunderbirds in straight sets 25-11 and 25-17. Destiny Ndam-Simpson finished with six kills and Sheibal finished with five digs.
Duchesne 3, Bellevue West 2 — The Thunderbirds won the first two sets 25-17 and 25-19, then Duchesne won the next three 25-14, 25-21 and 15-9. Ndam-Simpson finished with 16 kills and Kealy Kiviniemi recorded 15 kills.
• Bellevue East finished 5-0 on the weekend and took home the trophy at the 2019 Packer Invite
Packer Invite results:
Bellevue East 2, Omaha Central 1 — The Chieftains won the first set 25-23, lost the second set 25-23 and took the third set 25-21. Katie Mendick recorded 15 kills and Baylee Greene added 12 digs.
Bellevue East 2, Omaha North 0 — The Chieftains won in straight sets 25-13 and 25-16 over Omaha North. Mendick finished with eight kills and Greene finished with seven digs.
Bellevue East 2, Omaha Northwest 0 — The Chieftains won in straight sets 25-8 and 25-18. Mendick and Nicole Binder finished with five and four kills, respectively. Greene finished with 10 digs.
Bellevue East 2, Benson 0 — Bellevue East won in straight sets again, this time 25-20 and 25-10. Mendick recorded nine kills and Greene finished with 10 digs.
Bellevue East 2, Roncalli Catholic 1 — The Chieftains dropped the first set 25-21, but took the next two sets 25-15 and 25-17. Mendick and Ashley Stenger recorded 16 and 11 kills, respectively.
• Platteview finished third in the NCC tournament over the weekend, defeating Ashland-Greenwood in the third place game.
NCC tournament results:
Platteview 3, Fort Calhoun 0 — Platteview swept Fort Calhoun with set wins of 25-13, 25-12 and 26-24. Anna Koehler recorded 14 kills and nine digs and Piper Hart added eight kills. Kyra Gray added nine digs.
Syracuse 3, Platteview 2 — The Trojans won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-23, then lost the next three 25-17, 25-23 and 15-5. Jaedyn Parks and Halle Johnson recorded 14 and 11 kills, respectively. Koehler and Gray finished with 20 and 15 digs, respectively.
Platteview 3, Ashland-Greenwood 0 — Platteview won the third place game in straight sets 29-27, 25-21 and 25-14. Koehler finished with 14 kills and 11 digs. Gray and Johnson finished with 15 adn 14 digs, respectively.
Regular Season results:
Gretna 3, Elkhorn South 2 — Gretna won the first set 25-17 and lost the next two sets 26-24 and 25-15. The won the next two sets 25-14 and 18-16 to take the match. Lydia Yost recorded 21 kills and Skylar Mccune added 17 kills.
Gretna 3, Bryan 0 — Gretna won in straight sets 25-17, 25-10 and 25-11. Shaina Russell and Mccune recorded 13 and 11 kills, respectively. The team added 43 digs.
Roncalli Catholic 3, Gross Catholic 2 — Roncalli won the first two sets 25-16 and 25-21, Gross took the next two sets 25-15 and 25-22. Roncalli won the fifth set 15-12.
Papio South 3, Millard South 2 — Millard South won the first set 27-25, the Titans won the second set 25-16, Millard South took the third set 25-23. The Titans took the next two sets 25-15 and 15-9.
Beatrice 3, Ralston 0 — Beatrice swept Ralston in straight sets 25-18, 25-18 and 27-25.
Bryan 3, Omaha North 2 — The Bears dropped the first two sets, but won the next three to take the match.
Roncalli 2, Bryan 0 — The Bears lost in straight sets 25-9 and 25-19.
Bryan 2, Omaha South 1 — Bryan won the first set 25-20, lost the second set 25-22 and won the third set 22-20.
Benson 2, Bryan 0 — Benson won this match in straight sets 25-20 and 25-16.
Omaha Northwest 2, Bryan 0 — The Bears lost this match in straight sets 25-18 and 25-23.
Bryan 2, Omaha North 0 — The Bears won in straight sets 25-22 and 22-16.