It was a big week and weekend for the Papillion-La Vista softball team. On Monday, Sept. 16, standout pitcher Jordyn Bahl committed to play college softball at Oklahoma. To follow that up on Thursday, she hit three home runs in three at-bats, which was a school record, and pitched three innings, giving up no hits and striking out nine against Marian.
Papio then went on to win the Papio Invite and coach Todd Peterson got his 400th win in the championship game against Gretna.
Papillion-La Vista Invite results:
Bellevue East 4, Millard West 3 — Liana McMurtry, Sami Reding, Reese Floro and Jillian Mengel all recorded an RBI for the Chieftains. Libby Walls also added two hits.
Gretna 13, Millard North 4 — Six home runs paced the Dragons in this one, including two from Billie Andrews. Kaelyn Fisher, Faith Mills, Addison Webster and Emma Schweigart each added a home run as well. Mills and Schweigart recorded three RBI as well.
Papillion-La Vista 10, Lincoln Southeast 0 — Brooke Dumont finished with two home runs and four RBI. Jordyn Bahl hit a home run and finished with three hits and three RBI. Mia Jarecki and Kaylee Wagner also hit a home run each. Bailee Lampman pitched a complete game shutout for the Monarchs.
Millard South 7, Papillion-La Vista South 2 — Abby Kudym hit a home run and had two hits for the Titans. Maddie Swanson also finished with an RBI.
Bellevue East 9, Kearney 1 — Reese Floro hit a home run and two RBI for the Chieftains. Sami Reding and Olivia Holtz also added two RBI each.
Gretna 3, Bellevue East 1 — Addison Webster finished with two RBI for the Dragons. Grace Buffington pitched a complete game, only giving up one unearned run. Payton Weaver finished with an RBI for the Chieftains.
Gretna 7, Waverly 3 — Billie Andrews hit a home run and finished with two RBI and two hits. Kalee Higdon finished with three RBI for the Dragons. Ensley Frame added two hits.
Papillion-La Vista 8, Gretna 1 — Jordyn Bahl pitched a complete game, giving up two hits and striking out 12. Kate Voisin and Bahl reach recorded two RBI as well. Billie Andrews hit a home run for the Dragons.
Papillion-La Vista 7, Burke 2 — Mia Jarecki hit two home runs and Jordyn Bahl hit one for the Monarchs. They both finished with three RBI as well.
Papillion-La Vista 11, Lincoln Southwest 0 — Jordyn Bahl pitched five innings, giving up no hits and striking out 15 batters. Mia Jarecki, Maggie Vasa and Kaylee Wagner all hit a home run for the Monarchs.
Lincoln Southwest 12, Papillion-La Vista South 5 — Rian Boub and Shariah Stuart hit a home run for the Titans and Lindsey Kelly added three hits.
Papillion-La Vista South 5, Lincoln Southeast 3 — Jenna Shewmaker and Mia Orduna recorded an RBI for the Titans. The Titans also recorded 11 hits as a team.
Papillion-La Vista South 8, Millard North 6 — Jenna Shewmaker finished with three hits, three RBI and a walk off home run for the Titans. Kenzie King added a home run and four RBI.
• Ralston finished 2-1 in the North Platte Invite. Results:
Kearney Catholic 12, Ralston 3 — Morgan Beaty hit a home run and Kamille Adler finished with two hits.
Ralston 11, Chadron 1 — Kennedy Walls finished with a grand slam, two hits and three runs scored. Chloe Wagner also finished with two hits and two RBI.
Ralston 15, Alliance 2 — Alex Johnson finished with two home runs, six RBI and a grand slam. Morgan Letak also finished with a home run. Letak and Morgan Beaty each recorded two RBI.
• Bellevue West finished 2-2 in the Westside Invite. Other Westside Invite results:
Marian 12, Bellevue West 0 — Ashleigh Ragone recorded a hit for the Thunderbirds.
Omaha Westside 4, Bellevue West 3 — Paige Stuck, Emma Gage and Emma Chrisman all recorded an RBI for the Thunderbirds. Chrisman added two hits.
Bellevue West 2, Lincoln Northeast 1 — Emma Gage had a walk off hit for Bellevue West as they defeated Lincoln Northeast.
Bellevue West 6, Omaha Central 1 - Five different Thunderbirds recorded an RBI in the victory. Emma Gage, Alexis Page and Ashleigh Ragone all recorded multi-hit games as well.
Regular season results:
Bellevue East 12, Gross 7 — Katie Cunningham and Jillian Mengel each hit a home run for the Chieftains. Cunningham finished with three hits and two RBI and Liana McMurtry finished with two hits and two RBI. For Gross, Brooklyn Kottich hit a home run and Karlie Chonis and Jordan Skradski each finished with two RBI.
Lincoln East 14, Bellevue West 0 - The Thunderbirds fell to Lincoln East.
Elkhorn South 14, Bryan 0 - The Bears fell to Elkhorn South.
Millard West 12, Gretna 3 — Ensley Frame, Mackenzie Devine and Faith Mills each finished with an RBI for the Dragons. Mills and Alyssa Morbach finished with two hits each.
Gross 14, South Sioux 0 — Jordan Skradski finished with a complete game shutout, allowing three hits and striking out seven. Skradski finished with two hits and four RBI as well. Rachel Jacobson finished with three hits and three RBI.
Papillion-La Vista 10, Burke 2 — Bailee Lampman pitched a complete game and earned the win. Jordyn Bahl finished with two hits and two RBI. Mia Jarecki finished with four hits and an RBI and Brooke Dumont finished with three hits and an RBI.
Blair 10, Papillion-La Vista South 6 — Shariah Stuart finished with a home run and three RBI. Grace Maguire finished with three hits and Lindsey Kelly finished with two hits and two runs scored.
Burke 7, Papillion-La Vista South 1 — Grace Maguire finished with an RBI and Lindsey Kelly finished with three hits.
Platteview 14, Omaha Northwest 6 - Ashley Stehlik hit a home run for the Trojans. Alex Stoner finished with three hits and three RBI and Leah Trumble finished with two hits and three RBI.
Cass County Central 4, Platteview 3 — Emma Lewis finished with an RBI for the Trojans.
Waverly 6, Ralston 1 — Morgan Beaty finished with an RBI for the Rams and Logan Corcoran finished with a run scored.
Skutt Catholic 10, Ralston 2 — Alex Johnson finished with a hit and two RBI for Ralston. Kennedy Walls and Logan Corcoran each finished with a run scored.
Bellevue East 8, Millard North 2 — Katie Cunningham recorded three hits and three RBI for the Chieftains. Reese Floro added two hits and an RBI. Cunningham pitched a complete game, only giving up three hits and two runs while striking out seven.
Millard South 8, Gretna 0 — Faith Mills and Kalee Higdon recorded the only hits for the Dragons.
Papillion-La Vista 14, Marian 3 — Jordyn Bahl set a school record with three home runs on three hits. She also recorded six RBI. On the mound, Bahl pitched three innings, allowing no hits and striking out all nine batters she faced. Haley Wilwerding also recorded a home run and three RBI.
Platteview 12, Falls City 3 — Leah Trumble hit a grand slam and hit five RBI to pace the Trojans. Alyssa Husing added two hits and two RBI.
Auburn 16, Platteview 4 — Alex Stoner, Alyssa Husing, Leah Trumble and Kaitlyn Jeffrey all recorded an RBI for the Trojans. Leah Trumble added two hits.
Wahoo 7, Platteview 4 — Alex Stoner finished with four hits, three RBI and a home run for the Trojans. Leah Trumble added an RBI.