Papio defeated Gretna in the LPS Invite championship game to win the tournament.
LPS Invite results:
Gretna 2, North Platte 0 — Gretna swept North Platte in straight sets 25-14 and 25-22. Skylar Mccune finished with eight kills and seven digs.
Gretna 2, Lincoln East 0 — Gretna won both sets and Mccune finished with 11 kills and seven digs.
Gretna 2, Norris 1 — Gretna won the first set 25-20, Norris won the second set 25-11 and Gretna took the deciding third set 25-13. Lydia Yost had 11 kills.
Papillion-La Vista South 2, Gretna 1 — Gretna took the first set 25-13, but Papio bounced back quickly, winning the next two sets 25-14 and 25-21.
Gretna 2, Pius X 0 — Gretna won straight sets 25-23 and 26-24. Lydia Yost finished with 13 kills.
Papillion-La Vista 2, Gretna 1 - Gretna won the first set 25-22, but the Monarchs took the next two 25-19 and 25-20.
Bellevue West 2, Lincoln Southeast 0 — The Thunderbirds won in straight sets 25-19 and 25-23. Kealy Kiviniemi finished with 10 kills and Brittney Sheibal finished with 12 digs.
Bellevue West 2, Lincoln Northeast 0 — Bellevue West won straight sets 25-8 and 25-14.
Papillion-La Vista 2, Bellevue West 0 — The Monarchs beat the Thunderbirds in straight sets 25-8 and 25-16.
Bellevue West 2, Lincoln East 0 — Brittney Sheibal finished with eight digs and Jacki Apel finished with eight kills.
Elkhorn South 2, Bellevue West 1 — Jacki Apel finished with nine kills and Brittney Sheibal finished with 19 digs.
Papillion-La Vista South 2, Pius X 1 — The Titans took the first set 25-19, dropped the second set 22-25 and then won the match with a 25-13 third set victory.
Papillion-La Vista South 2, Lincoln Southwest 1 — Stella Adeyemi and Sophie Hendrix each recorded eight kills and Ava Legrand and Jeli Petrovic finished with 12 digs.
Papillion-La Vista South 2, North Star 0 — The Titans won both sets 25-19 to defeat North Star.
Elkhorn South 2, Papillion-La Vista South 0 — The Titans dropped both sets 23-25 and 11-25. Ava Legrand finished with seven kills.
Papillion-La Vista 2, Lincoln Southeast 0 — Papio swept Lincoln Southeast 25-16 and 25-22.
Papillion-La Vista 2, Lincoln Northeast 0 — The Monarchs swept both sets in this matchup, 25-8 and 25-9.
Papillion-La Vista 2, Marian 0 — The Monarchs took both sets against Marian (25-19, 25-20).
Papillion-La Vista 2, Elkhorn South 0 — The Monarchs defeated the Storm 26-24 and 25-17.
Regular season results:
Millard South 3, Gretna 2: Millard South took the first set 25-20. Gretna took the second and third sets 25-20, 25-16 to take a 2-1 set lead. Millard South then won the match after winning the fourth and fifth set 25-22 and 15-8.
Bellevue West 2, Bennington 0 — The Thunderbirds swept Bennington in straight sets 25-11 and 25-17. Jacki Apel finished with eight kills and Makena Sobczyk finished with six.
Platteview 2, Bellevue West 0 — The Trojans swept the Thunderbirds 25-22 and 25-20.
Papillion-La Vista 3, Omaha Westside 0 — The Monarchs swept Westside in three sets 25-10, 25-15 and 25-18. Norah Sis and Chloe Paschal lead the way with 15 kills each. Sis and Paschal also finished with seven and six digs, respectively.
Millard North 3, Papillion La-Vista South 1 — The Titans won the first set 25-16, but dropped the next three 25-15, 25-23 and 25-19. Stella Adeyemi finished with seven kills.
Platteview 2, Bennington 0 — The Trojans swept Bennington in straight sets 25-11 and 25-17.
Bellevue West 3, Bellevue East 0 — The Thunderbirds swept the Chieftains in straight sets 25-10, 25-15 and 25-12. For Bellevue West, Jacki Apel finished with 10 kills and Brittney Sheibal finished with 13 digs. For Bellevue East, Ashley Stenger finished with four kills and Baylee Greene finished with 14 digs.
Millard South 3, Gross 0 — Millard South swept the Cougars with three set wins of 25-13, 25-7 and 25-16.
Plattsmouth 3, Ralston 0 — Plattsmouth defeated Ralston with three straight sets wins of 25-10, 25-21 and 31-29.
Platteview 3, Syracuse 0 — The Trojans defeated Syracuse with three set victories of 26-24, 25-16 and 25-23.
Bryan 3, Omaha South 2 — Bryan won the match with set wins of 25-19, 25-16 and 15-11.
Bryan 2, Omaha North 0 — Bryan defeated Omaha North with set wins of 27-25 and 25-15.
Seward 3, Ralston 0 - Seward defeated Ralston in straight sets (25-17, 26-24 and 25-8).
Platteview 2, Nebraska Christian 1 — Platteview defeated Nebraska Christian in three sets (25-23, 25-14 and 25-20).
Platteview 2, Central City 0 — Platteview defeated Central City 25-10 and 25-6.
Hastings 2, Platteview 1 - Hastings won the first set 25-17, Platteview won the second set 25-15 and Hastings won the third set 27-25.