The Papillion-La Vista Monarch hosted the Allison Weston Invite Friday and Saturday at Papillion-La Vista High School.
The No. 1 ranked Monarchs finished 6-0 to win the invite and move to 24-0 on the season. Papio won every set in the invite, but one against Millard West.
Papio South finished 3-3 over the weekend to sit with a 12-11 record on the season.
Allison Weston Invite results:
Papillion-La Vista 2, Burke 0 — The Monarchs won sets of 25-10 and 25-9 for the sweep. Norah Sis tallied 11 kills and Samantha Riggs added two serving aces and six digs. Brooklyn Schram finished with 25 assists.
Papillion-La Vista 2, Papillion-La Vista South 0 — The Monarchs swept the Titans with set wins of 25-20 and 25-16. Sis finished with 11 kills while Chloe Paschal and Riggs added 11 digs each. Schram tallied 26 assists.
Papio South’s Sophie Hendrix totaled eight kills and Andjelija Petrovic added 12 digs.
Papillion-La Vista 2, Kearney 0 — Papio swept with set wins of 25-7 and 25-16 over the Bearcats. Morgan Hickey tallied eight kills while Sis finished with 11 digs and Schram added 20 assists.
Papillion-La Vista 2, Lincoln Southwest 0 — The Monarchs won set of 25-9 and 25-21 for the sweep. Schram tallied 20 assists.
Papillion-La Vista 2, Duchesne 0 — The Monarchs swept with wins of 258-13 and 25-14. Erica Broin totaled four blocks, Pashcal recorded nine digs and Schram added 26 assists.
Papillion-La Vista 2, Millard West 1 — The Monarchs lost the first set 25-20 before winning the next two 25-21 for the win. Sis and Paschal combined for 29 kills while Riggs added 13 digs and Schram tallied 32 assists.
Papillion-La Vista South 2, Kearney 1 — The Titans lost the first set 26-24 before winning the next two 25-16 and 25-14. Hendrix and Ava LeGrand each tallied 13 kills while Petrovic and Hendrix combined for 46 digs.
Millard West 2, Papillion-La Vista South 0 — The Titans lost both sets 25-15 for the sweep. Stella Adeyemi tallied four kills and LeGrand added 12 digs with Ashlyn Dierks adding seven assists.
Papillion-La Vista South 2, Burke 1 — The Titans lost the first set 25-23 and then won the next two by a score of 25-12. Hendrix totaled 10 kills and 23 digs while Dierks tallied three aces and Harlei Cole added 15 digs.
Duchesne 2, Papillion-La Vista South 1 — The Cardinals won the first set 25-18 and the third set 26-24 with the Titans winning the second set 25-19. Hendrix and LeGrand each tallied eight kills with Aliah Clarke totaling five blocks. LeGrand, Cole and Hendrix each had 10 digs.
Papillion-La Vista South 2, Lincoln Southwest 0 — The Titans won both sets 25-22 for the sweep. Clarke totaled seven blocks while LeGrand had 12 digs and Hendrix and Delanie Vallinch finished with 11 digs each.
• Gretna finished 2-1 in the Lincoln Pius X Tournament Saturday. The Bolts defeated Millard North in the championship.
The Dragons defeated Elkhorn 25-10 and 25-22 before falling to Pius 17-25, 25-13 and 19-25. They ended the tournament with a 25-20 and 25-21 sweep over Norris.
The Dragons are 14-6 on the season.
Regular season results:
Bellevue West 3, Marian 2 - The T-birds won the second set 25-22 and the fourth set 25-23 while losing the other two 25-18 and 25-18. Bellevue West then won the fifth set 15-12 to pick up the win.
Jacki Apel tallied 23 kills while Kealy Kiviniemi and Destiny Ndam-Simpson added 16 and 13 kills, respectively. Brittney Scheibal totaled 34 digs and Jayna Hope notched 48 assists.
Bellevue West 3, Burke 0 — Bellevue East swept the Bulldogs with set wins of 25-16, 25-9 and 25-19. Kiviniemi tallied 11 kills and 20 digs with Destiny Ndam-Simpson adding 10 kills and Hope finishing with 24 assists.
Bellevue East 3, Omaha South 0 — The Chieftains swept the Packers in set wins of 25-15 and 25-7 twice. Katie Mendick tallied 10 kills while Nicole Binder and Ashley Stenger added eight kills each.
Westside 3, Bryan 0 — The Bears were swept with set losses of 25-11, 25-10 and 25-8.
Papillion-La Vista 3, Gretna 0 — The Monarchs swept the Dragons with wins of 25-11, 25-17 and 25-17. Papio’s Paschal tallied 14 kills and Sis added 11 kills while Riggs notched 14 digs and Schram totaled 41 assists.
Gross 3, Ralston 1 — The Cougars down the Rams in sets of 25-22, 20-25, 25-22 and 25-17. Erin Ruane finished with 15 kills and Kenzie Horihan totaled 12 kills and 21 digs. Megan Le added 21 digs.
Nebraska City 2, Ralston 1 — The Rams won the first set 29-27 before losing the next two 25-17 and 25-15.
Roncalli 2, Ralston 0 — The Rams lost sets 25-9 and 25-16.
Gross 3, Concordia 2 — The Cougars won the first two sets 25-16 and 25-20 before falling in the next two 25-20 twice. Gross went on to win the fifth set 15-8. Horihan finished with 15 kills and 19 digs while Julia Miller tallied 25 digs and 46 assists.
Platteview 3, Blair 0 — The Trojans earned the sweep with wins of 25-10, 25-10 and 25-11.
Platteview 3, DC West 0 - The Trojans swept the Falcons with set wins of 25-16, 25-11 and 25-15.
Marian 3, Papillion-La Vista South 2 — The Titans lost the first set 25-18 before winning the next two 25-22 and 25-23 before losing the fourth set 25-14. The Crusaders won the fifth set 15-10 for the win. LeGrand tallied 12 kills and Hendrix added 11 kills and 23 digs while Clarke blocked 13 attempts and Petrovic finished with 28 digs.