After starting the season 0-3, the Papio football team has won two straight and combined for 60 points over those two wins.
After defeating Bellevue East last week 32-15, Papio took down Gretna 38-23 on Friday to move to 2-3. Gretna fell to 1-4 on the season.
Gretna got on the board early, scoring on their first possession on a run from Zane Flores from the one yard line. Papio answered with a touchdown of their own, after Kyle Ingwerson found Owen McLaughlin for a 40 yard score.
Ingwerson had two big touchdown passes after he found Zach Malone for a 52 yard touchdown later in the game. Both of these were created because of how well he moves in the pocket and can create with his feet. Head coach Tim Williams had nothing but praise for his sophomore quarterback.
“In my mind he’s a quarterback that has Division 1 potential. He’s 6’4, 200 pounds, good basketball player, has great feet, good vision and he works his tail off to be the best that he can be and I’m just really proud of him.”
Papio took a 15-10 lead into the half after a late Papio turnover led to a Gretna field goal. Freshman Zane Flores led an impressive two minute drill to get his team into field goal range and snag some important points heading into halftime. Head coach Mike Kayl was happy with the poise his young quarterback showed.
“I thought offensively, Zane did a good job leading. We played pretty well on that side of the ball and we were able to throw the ball around and hit some short passes and make some plays and I am proud of those guys. Zane is really maturing as the season goes on and he’s just a freshman but he’s really picking up on things and taking charge of the offense.”
Papio came out in the second half swinging and went up 31-10 after two touchdowns and two-point conversions. The Monarchs were 3-3 during the game in two-point conversions and according to coach Williams, they are always ready to run that play if needed.
“We run that swinging gate and make a call from the sideline and if they aren’t lined up the way we think they should be, we make the call to go for two. If they are, then we kick it.”
After gong down three touchdowns, The Dragons scored two touchdowns of their own, making it 31-23. After forcing a fumble, the Dragons got the ball with a chance to tie the game. The Monarchs defense stood strong and forced a punt and the offense drove down the field to make it 38-23. This was the final score.
Coach Kayl was proud of the way Gretna fought to work their way back into this one.
“Proud of the way they fought. Defensively, we need to get off the field on third down. Stuff that we need to correct but I am proud of the kids for not folding in and putting themselves in a position to win the ball game.”
Coach Williams was also complimentary of his team and their improvement since the start of the season. He credits the players and their chemistry for the offensive success over the past couple of weeks.
“The kids are starting to really play together. You know anytime a new guy comes in and takes over a program and changes the offense, it’s not gonna click right away. I thought from week 1 to week 2 we improved, we improved again week 3 and then we got one week four and here we go again in week five and I think the kids are starting to gel together.
“I’m really, really proud of the way they are responding to us as coaches and more importantly each other. They are holding each other accountable and that’s good to see.”
For Papio, Kyle Ingwerson threw two touchdown passes and added one on the ground. Jake Koory and Cole Price added rushing touchdowns. Zach Malone and Owen McLaughlin each had a receiving touchdown.
For Gretna, Zane Flores threw two touchdown passes and added one on the ground. Colby Scholl and Coby Speer each had a receiving touchdown.