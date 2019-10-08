Papillion-La Vista tied for second place with 340 strokes in the Metro Conference Meet at Elmwood Gold Course Oct. 1.
The Monarchs split second place with Marian and Westside. Gretna placed fourth with 383, Papio South finished sixth with 394, Bellevue West notched eighth with 420, Bellevue East tallied 11th place with 555 and Bryan added 13th with 613.
Papio’s Elly Speece and Sydney Taake placed fifth and sixth with 79 and 81 strokes, respectively. Gretna’s Sammy Randels notched 15th with 87 strokes, while Papio’s Caitlyn Wilson tallied 17th with 88 and Papio South’s Kaelyn Panko finished 18th with 89 to round out the top 20.
• Ralston, Bellevue West, Papillion-La Vista South and Bellevue East teed off in the Omaha Westside Invitational at Elmwood Golf Course Sept. 30.
The Rams placed fifth with 417 strokes, while Bellevue West notched sixth with 427, Papio South finished seventh with 442 and Bellevue East added ninth place with 565.
Millard North won the invite with 331 strokes.
Ralston’s Grace Gonka placed ninth with 90 strokes.