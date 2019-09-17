Papillion-La Vista finished second in the Lincoln Golf Classic with a team score of 351. Sydney Taake and Elly Speece both finished 11th with a score of 83 to lead the way for the Monarchs. Caitlin Wilson finished with an 87 overall score to place third for the Monarchs.
Papillion-La Vista South finished in 12th place with a team score of 428. Kaelyn Panko led the way for the Titans with an overall score of 95.
Lincoln Southwest took the team title with a score of 341 and Kate Strickland took the individual title with a score of 68, seven strokes higher than the second place finisher Kaitlyn Hanna.
• Gretna, Platteview, Gross and Bellevue East participated in the Plattsmouth Invitational. Gross finished with a team score of 409, Platteview finished with a 491, Gretna finished with a 528 and Bellevue East did not record a team score.
For Gross, Bridget and Alexis Nothelfer led the way with round scores of 92 and 97, respectively.
For Platteview, Izzy DeLoske finished with a 118 and a hole-in-one on the ninth hole. Chloe Winfield finished with a 119.
Grace Coufal led the way for Gretna with a score of 127 and Katelyn Fettinger led the way for Bellevue East with a score of 118.
• In a dual between Gretna and Platteview, Gretna took home the victory with a team score of 216. Platteview finished with a 272.
Sammy Randels finished with a team low score of 52 for Gretna while Chloe Winfield finished with a 62 for Platteview.