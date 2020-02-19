Over the weekend, wrestling districts took place throughout the Omaha Metro area. Of the nine In The Game area schools, there were a total of 60 individual wrestlers that qualified for the state championships.
The championships will run from tomorrow through Saturday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Papillion-La Vista South, Bellevue East and Bellevue West competed in the A-1 district that was hosted by Papio South. Papio South had 11 wrestlers qualify, Bellevue East had eight wrestlers qualify and Bellevue West had five wrestlers qualify for state.
District A-1 results:
For Papio South, Tyler Durden (106), Caleb Connor (160), Tyler Robinson (220) and Cade Schendt (182) were all district champions in their respective weight classes.
Alex Irizarry (145), Trace Marco (170) and Cam Ralston (113) all recorded second place finishes.
Daniel Rangel-Kramp (126) and Stone Sindelar (138) finished in third place while Kenny Needham (120) and John Enzolera (132) finished in fourth place.
For Bellevue East, Garrett Grice (120) finished as a district champion. Daniel DeRosier (132), Dalton Flibotte (152) and Caelan Hester (138) all finished second in their respective weight classes.
Truman Koehler (113) and Preston Welch (285) finished third while Kyrell Jordan (126) and Ashton Evans (170) finished fourth for the Chieftains.
For Bellevue West, Jack McDonnell (170) was a district champion and Grant Moraski (126) finished second in their respective weight classes.
James Keller (195), Benjamin Hazel (220) and William McCann (160) all finished fourth in their weight classes to qualify for state.
• Gretna participated in the A-2 districts in Grand Island. The Dragons had nine wrestlers qualify for state by finishing in the top four of their weight classes.
District A-2 results:
Jack Larchick (170) and Jackson Arend (195) came out as district champions for the Dragons.
Ayden Hall (113) and Luke Figi (138) finished second in their weight classes while Micah Bernal (106), TJ Huber (185) and Breken Heiman (220) finished third.
Dylan Shelden (132) and Keegan McArtor (145) qualified for state with fourth place finishes for the Dragons.
• Papillion-La Vista and Omaha Bryan participated in the A-3 district hosted by Papio. Papio had 10 wrestlers qualify for states and Bryan had five.
District A-3 results:
For Papio, Cody Niemiec (138), Cole Price (152) and Ian Rudner (126) secured district championships for the Monarchs.
Josh Richardson (132), Carson Maas (182) and Alek Abels (195) finished second in their weight classes for the Monarchs.
Jacob Williams (113), Dominic Martinez (106) and Coleton Haggin (145) all finished third while Jordan Bobier (120) finished fourth.
For Bryan, Noor Salat (113) and Jaylon Walker (220) won their weight classes while Mohamud Abdi (106) finished second.
Toby Wingender (138) finished third and Chase Pokett (170) finished fourth for the Bears.
• In the B-1 district, Omaha Gross Catholic finished with one wrestler qualifying for state.
District B-1 results:
Brandon Kabourek (170) finished fourth in his weight class to qualify for state.
• Platteview competed in the B-2 district. The Trojans qualified five wrestlers for the state championship meet this weekend.
District B-2 results:
Elliot Steinhoff (152) and Garrett Johnson (145) finished second in their respective weight classes.
Nick Demonte (132) finished third while Evan Vertuli (113) and Aiden Riha (120) finished fourth in their respective weight classes.
• Ralston competed in the B-3 district and will be sending five wrestlers to the state championship.
District B-3 results:
Jeremy McKee (120) finished second while David Hernandez (285) and Michael Mass (126) finished third. Aaron Fowler (195) and Caden Corcoran (132) finished fourth to qualify for the state championships.