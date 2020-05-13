After a total of more than 100,000 votes, the Papillion-La Vista South Titans have won the Nebraska high school football helmet challenge on Twitter. Conducted by Platteview football coach Mark McLaughlin, the Titans topped the Columbus Lakeview Vikings in the finale.
The Titans came into the quarterfinals as the no.1 seed and held off the upset attempts to take home the trophy. In this case, a custom helmet made by Hubby’s Helmets. Hubby’s Helmets is a company based out of Kansas that makes personalized gifts for sport fans. They make graduation gifts, high school and college helmets, according to their Twitter page.
The Titans finished the final match with 51% of the votes and with just 35 minutes left in the 48-hour poll were deadlocked with the Vikings at 50% each.
In the final vote, the two teams accumulated 2,993 votes total and kept it extremely close the entire time.
Papio South defeated South Sioux City by a mere seven votes in the semifinals — 821-814.
An interesting fact about the Papio South helmet that came out during this online voting tournament was that it is unchanged since its creation.
The Papillion and Papio South communities came together to will the helmet to victory by having everyone from sport teams, local business and even the Papillion police to vote for the now iconic helmet design.
The show is not over for the Titans as they will be entered in a national helmet competition that so far consists of Missouri, Washington, North Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia, New York, Virginia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Indiana.