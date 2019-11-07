20191107_itg_PSVB

Papio South's Sophie Hendrix attempts a kill against Elkhorn South in the first round of the Class A state tournament 

 Photo by Justin Golba

The Papio South Titans defeated the Elkhorn South Storm 3-0 in straight sets to advance in the Class A state tournament.

The Titans got off to a great start, taking the first set 25-21. Their communication and movement was in great shape early in this one and that set the tone for the entire match.  

The Titans then won a tightly contested second set 26-24, fending off multiple runs by the Storm and closing out the set in strong fashion. 

The Storm went up 15-10 in the third, but a 7-2 run from the Titans made it 17-17. 

Papio South took a 20-18 lead, forcing an Elkhorn South timeout. The Titans would use this momentum to ride out a victory in the third 25-21, winning the match in the process. 

With Papio and Elkhorn South losing, the top two seeds in Class A were eliminated in the first round.

Papio South with face the winner of Lincoln Pius X and Millard South on Friday at 7 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Full story coming in the Nov. 13 edition of In The Game.   

