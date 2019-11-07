The Papio South Titans defeated the Elkhorn South Storm 3-0 in straight sets to advance in the Class A state tournament.
The Titans got off to a great start, taking the first set 25-21. Their communication and movement was in great shape early in this one and that set the tone for the entire match.
The Titans then won a tightly contested second set 26-24, fending off multiple runs by the Storm and closing out the set in strong fashion.
The Storm went up 15-10 in the third, but a 7-2 run from the Titans made it 17-17.
Papio South took a 20-18 lead, forcing an Elkhorn South timeout. The Titans would use this momentum to ride out a victory in the third 25-21, winning the match in the process.
With Papio and Elkhorn South losing, the top two seeds in Class A were eliminated in the first round.
Papio South with face the winner of Lincoln Pius X and Millard South on Friday at 7 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
