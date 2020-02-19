Millard North 61, Papillion-La Vista South 56 — The Titans took the No. 1 team in the state Millard North to the final whistle, but they fall to 0-3 on the year against the Mustangs.
Jared Mattley led the way for the Titans, recording 32 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Mattley was also 8-for-13 from three-point range. Daniel Brocaille added 9 points and 11 rebounds to help in the post.
Gretna 60, Omaha North 33 — The Dragons went up 23-6 in the first quarter and never looked back in this one, cruising to an easy victory to move to 9-10 on the season.
The Dragon defense only allowed the Viking offense to score double-digits in one quarter, including allowing them just one point in the final quarter, preventing any type of comeback.
Papillion-La Vista 60, Omaha Burke 39 — The Monarchs went up 15-3 in the opening quarter and used that momentum to hold a talented Burke team to just 39 points.
Chase Lett and Kyle Ingwerson led the way for Papio with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Lett added seven rebounds for the Monarchs. Papio shot 52 percent from the floor in the contest.
Ralston 79, South Sioux City 66 — The Rams held a 38-23 lead at the half to pace them in this one. The Cardinals scored 25 points in the fourth quarter in their comeback attempt, but the Rams scored 26 of their own to hold them off.
Crete 59, Platteview 48- The Trojans were held scoreless in overtime after trailing by 12 after the first quarter. The Trojans then outscored the Cardinals by 19 combined points through the second and third quarter, but couldn’t put away the hosting Cards.
Ralston 47 Schuyler 33- The Rams ran away with the game after outscoring the Warriors by 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Papillion-La Vista 65 Millard West 57- The Monarchs used a big third quarter to hold off the Wildcat’s fourth quarter rally attempt.
The Monarchs were led by sophomore Kyle Ingwerson who had the game high 18 points, Ingwerson shot a red hot hot six for eight from the three-point arc to earn that feat. Senior Preston Kellogg added 11 more points for the Monarchs.
Platteview 56 Douglas County West 51- The third quarter proved essential as the Trojans outscored the Falcons by five points to win their 12th game of the year.
Omaha Burke 74 Omaha Bryan 63- The Bulldogs used a strong first half where they outscored the Bears by 16 points to help achieve the win.
South Sioux City 63 Gross Catholic 55- The Cougars were outscored 21-7 in the fourth quarter as the Cardinals stole one from the Cougs late.
Papillion-La Vista South 51 Lincoln Southeast 49- The Titans did just enough to edge the Knights, winning a game that was a nail-biter from start to finish.
Junior Danair Dempsey had the game high 21 points, and his teammate junior Jack Mckittrick added 13 points more for the Titans.
Bellevue East 65 Lincoln East 38- Though the Chieftains outscored the Spartans in each quarter, it was the second half where the Chieftains really took command, outscoring the visitors by 20 points in the second half.
Bellevue East senior Joey Skoff led the way with 25 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Junior Ater Louis added 13 more points and senior Gage Dengel had 10 points.
Aurora 62 Ralston 56- The second quarter, where the Huskies scored 10 more points than the hosting Rams, proved to be the deciding factor after slightly trailing after the first quarter.
Gretna 57 Lincoln 45- The Dragons outscored the Silver Hawks in all but the second quarter as they won their fifth straight game.