The Papillion-La Vista South Titans defeated Bellevue West 62-12 on Wednesday, Jan. 8th. For the Titans, Stone Sindelar (138), Alex Irizarry (145), Jason Rivera (152), Caleb Conner (160), Cade Schendt (182), Devon Krecklow (195), Tyler Robinson (220), Aaron Thiemann (285), Tyler Durden (106) and Cam Ralston (113) all recorded victories.
For the Thunderbirds, Grant Moraski (126), Hunter Blamble (132) and Jack McDonnell (170) all recorded wins.
On Friday, Bellevue West participated in the Gator Invite at Lincoln North Star. Jack McDonnell finished first (170), William McCann (170) and Grant Moraski (126) finished second ad Corey Simbre (106) finished fourth.
Papillion-La Vista South competed in the Beatrice Invite on Saturday.
Caleb Conner (160), Tyler Durden (106), Tyler Robinson (220), Cade Schendt (182) and Stone Sindelar finished first in their respective weight classes. Alex Irizarry (145), Trace Marco (170) and Parker Schendt (132) all finished second in their respective weight classes.
• Gross also competed in the Beatrice Invite on Saturday.
Nate Brennan (152) finished second while Gio Gomez (285) and Rex Floerchinger (106) finished third in their respective weight classes.
Gross dropped their dual match to Conestoga on Monday, Jan. 6, 66-15. Nate Brennan (152), Christian Cardenas (160) and Gio Gomez (285) all won their respective matches for the Cougars.
• Bryan and Ralston competed in the Wisner-Pilger Invite on Saturday.
Abdi Mohamed (126), Jaylin Walker (220), Noor Salat (113) and Mohamud Abdi (106) all won their respective weight classes.
Yusuf Mohamed (120), Angel Reyes (132), Su Poe (138), Fabian Reid (285)and Chase Pokett (170) all finished second in their respective weight classes.
For the Rams, Caden Corcoran (132), David Hernandez (285), Aaron Fowler (195), Jeremy McKee (120) and Noah Talmedge (145) all finished first in their respective weight classes.
• Bellevue East defeated Creighton Prep 39-36 in an entertaining dual match.
Dalton Flibotte (152), Ashton Evans (170), Preston Welch (285), Truman Koehler (113), Garrett Grice (126), Daniel DeRosier (132) and Caelan Hester (138) all won their respective matches.
Bellevue East and Platteview also competed in the Neola Tri-Center Invite on Saturday.
The Chieftains were without Preston Welch and their entries at 106, 126, 182 and 195 but did have three champions.
Garrett Grice (120), Daniel DeRosier (132) and Dalton Flibotte (152) were champions in their respective weight classes. Grice won the coaches vote for the meets outstanding wrestler.
For the Trojans, Garrett Johnson (145) and Evan Vertuli finished second in their respective matches.
• Papio and Gretna competed in the Millard West Invite on Friday night.
For the Dragons, Breken Heiman won the 220 pound weight class. Jackson Arend (195), Jack Larchick (170) finished in second place in their respective weight classes.
For the Monarchs, Alek Abels (195), Carson Maas (182), Dominic Martinez (106), Alex Morris (170), Travis Powers (145), Cole Price (152), Landon Roberts (138) and Ian Rudner (126) all placed first in their respective weight classes.
Papio also took on Burke in a dual meet last Thursday, dropping the contest 42-34.
For the Monarchs, Cole Price (152), Carson Maas (182), Kaden Johnson (220), Jacob Campbell (106), Josh Richardson (132) and Coleton Haggin (145) all won their respective matches in the dual.