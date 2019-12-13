It was a back and forth game and a solid defensive effort throughout, but Papio South was able to hold on for a close victory over Gretna on Friday night, 37-36.
Papio South got a three ball from Emily Richards to open up the contest after four offensive rebounds on their first possession.
The first quarter had a lot of back and forth, with multiple turnovers and loose balls leading to fast breaks for both teams.
The Titans led the way after the first quarter 9-8, thanks to six points from Richards.
The Titans opened up the second half on a 9-2 run and carried that momentum into the half, leading 2-12. The Titan defense held the Gretna offense to just four points in the second quarter.
“We have some pretty quick guards so we were trying to switch a lot of their screens and stay in front of Avery (Kallman), she is a nightmare match up wise,” Papio South head coach Andy Gerlecz said about his defense. “Our kids did a pretty good job there with that and that’s how we have to play.”
The Dragons came out of the half rejuvenated and ready to cut into the lead. They opened the second half on a 11-0 run. Sophomore Sydney Zaboudil was able to record three steals in the opening two minutes of the second half, pacing the Dragons solid third quarter defensive effort.
After the Dragons made it 20-20, senior guard Jaiden Albright got a steal and recorded a tough layup with an and-1 to make it 23-20.
The score would be 23-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Titans got off to a good start in the final quarter, after Emily Richards knocked down her third three-pointer of the game.
With the score 28-26 Titans, Gretna’s Avery Kallman went to the line with a chance to tie things up. She converted and with 4:40 left in the game, the score was tied.
As if on cue, Richards knocked down another huge three-pointer for the Titans. The Dragons then answered and the back and forth continued.
Richards then knocked down an impressive reverse layup and the Titans drew a charge on the other end.
“I can’t say enough about her,” coach Gerlecz said about Richards. “I have been coaching girls basketball for 18 years and she is one of my all-time best players, best kids, best leaders. The kids really respond to her.
“She has earned the right to pretty much take any shot and do anything she wants to do,” Gerlecz said.
He added “She’s the one that stays after, stays late and sweeps the floor. She does what she has to do.”
Gretna senior guard Alexis Spier was able to draw a foul on a layup and convert the and-1 to make it 33-33 with two minutes left.
The Dragons got another steal and basket to make it 35-33.
Tate Norblade split a pair of free throws for the Titans to make it 35-34, Gretna.
Albright went to the line up one with 40 seconds left and split her free throws, making it 36-34.
On the next Titan possession, Norblade knocked down a huge three from the top of the key to make it 37-36. She also came up with a steal on the other end, but a travel was called on the tie up.
Gretna could not convert on the final possession of the game and the Titans came out on top 37-36.