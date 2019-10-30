Papillion-La Vista South wrapped up their season with a shutout victory against Omaha Bryan on Senior Night at Foundation Field Thursday and clinched a playoff berth.
The Titans scored 35 points in the first quarter in a 63-0 win over the Bears to finish the season with a 5-4 record. Papio South was a tough matchup at home this season, winning all-five games at home.
Papio South quarterback Connor Crandall completed all-three pass attempts for 107 yards and a touchdown while tight end Will Swanson caught two passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. Running backs Nick Sich rushed six times for 76 yards and three touchdowns and Kyle Patten rushed three times for 81 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Dallas Rogers, Aiden Carlson, JJ Schubert and Bradyn Pague each grabbed an interception with Rogers and Carlson returning theirs for a touchdown. Rogers and Ty Skidmore added a sack each.
For Bryan, wide receiver Tyler Moore caught two passes for 16 yards and running back Jaylon Walker added 12 rushing yards. On defense, Walker, Chase Pokett and Malachi Charging-Hawk tallied sacks while Charging-Hawk and Eli Mufungizi each recovered a fumble.
After a Bryan punt to start the first series, Papio South made quick work on its first possession. Sich capped off the drive with a 22-yard rushing touchdown and, on their next possession, Crandall connected with Swanson for a 66-yard touchdown to lead 14-0 with nine minutes left in the quarter.
Swanson caught the ball over the middle and stiff armed a Bryan defender for the house call.
Sich added two-yard rushing touchdown and a 20-yard touchdown in the quarter before Rogers intercepted a pass at the Bryan 20-yard line that was returned for a TD to lead 35-0 after the first quarter.
Patten hit pay dirt from 76-yards out in the second quarter and then the Titan defense notched a safety to lead 44-0 at halftime.
In the third quarter, running back Quincy James scored from seven-yards out for a 51-0 lead before a three-yard rushing touchdown by Kyle Hallock and a 23-yard interception return by Carlson in the fourth quarter was the final scoring.