Of the 14 runners that made the All-ITG Class A cross country team, seven of them hail from Papio South.
Five of the seven girl runners ran for the Titans and two of the seven boys runners ran for the Titans. The Papio South girls team finished third in the state while the boys team finished seventh.
On the girls team, six of the seven runners are returning All-ITG selections. For the boys, five of the seven runners have been selected to an All-ITG cross country team in the past.
Kaylie Crews, Olivia Rosenthal, Anna Jennings, Emma Ralston and Bethany Schuhmacher represent the Titans, while Regan Ehlert and Kayla Adams represent Gretna.
On the girls side, Crews finished her impressive junior season with a third place finish at the Class A state championship with a personal record time of 18:37.1. The three-time All-ITG selection also finished second at the Metro Conference Championships with a time of 19:32.83 and second at the A-3 District Championships with a time of 19:17.21.
Rosenthal won the Metro Conference Championships and the A-3 District Championships. She also finished sixth at the Class A State Championships with a personal best time of 18:54.69. This was her first time breaking 19 minutes. She’s a two-time All-ITG selection.
Jennings finished out her stellar career with an 11th place finish at the Class A State Championship with a time of 19:14. The three-time All-ITG selection also took third at the A-3 District Championships to complete the 1,2,3 sweep for the Titans.
Ralston was key in the Titans run to a top three finish at the State Championships. She finished 14th at the Metro Conference Championships and eighth at the A-3 District Championships. The three-time All-ITG selection ran a 20:02.6 at the Class A State Championships, which was good for a 33rd place finish.
Freshman Schuhmacher is on her way to a great career with the Titans. She ran a season and personal best at the Class A State Championships with a 20:18.3. This earned her a 47th place finish. She also finished 11th at the Metro Conference Championships.
For the Gretna Dragons, Ehlert and Adams continued their great careers. The sophomore Ehlert finished 10th at the Metro Conference Championships and 11th at the District A-1 Championships. The two-time All-ITG selection topped off her season with a season best time of 20:05 and a 35th place finish at the Class A State Championships.
Kayla Adams finished out her high school career by winning the Plattsmouth Invitational back in September. The three-time All-ITG selection finished ninth at the Metro Conference Championships with her season best time of 20:27.5. She also finished 56th at the Class A State Championships.
Dillon McNeill and Dillon Johnson represent Papio South on the boys team. Kellen McLaughlin, Colby Erdkamp and Cade Suing represent Gretna while Garrett Parker and Collin Kotz represent Bellevue West and Papio, respectively.
McNeill led the way for the ITG teams with his sixth place finish at the Class A State Championship meet with a time of 16:20, his personal best. The three-time All-ITG selection also finished second at the Metro Conference Championships and second at the A-3 District Championships with times of 16:43 and 16:28, respectively.
Johnson was crucial in helping Papio South by running as its number two behind McNeill. Johnson consistently improved all season and finished it off with a 29th place finish and a 16:59.9 at the Class A State Championships.
McLaughlin led a very talented Gretna team to a second place conference finish and district championship. He finished third in the Metro Conference Championships and the A-2 District Championships. The three-time All-ITG selection ran a 16:25 at the Class A State Championships for a ninth-place finish.
Erdkamp was one of the best sophomores in the state this year for the Dragons. The two-time All-ITG selection ran a 17:21 at the Metro Conference Championships for a ninth place finish, a 17:07 at the A-2 District Championships to finish fourth and ran a 16:55 at the Class A State Championships to finish 25th.
Suing finished ninth at the A-2 District Championships and ran a 17:22 to finish 57th at the Class A State Championship meet. His season and personal best was a 17:07 at the Class of the Metro meet. He’s a two time All-ITG selection.
Kotz was a great number one for Papio this season. Kotz ran his personal best time at the Class A State Championships, running a 17:01.1 and finishing 30th. He also finished 11th at the District A-1 Championships to pace Papio.
Parker led Bellevue West all season. He won the Bryan High School Invite in September, finished 19th at the Metro Conference Championships, finished ninth at the A-4 District Championships and topped off his running career with a personal best time of 17:08 at the Class A State Championships. He finished 38th.