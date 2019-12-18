Papio and Papio South faced off on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in a dual meet at Papio. Papio South defeated Papio 48-22.
For Papio, their winning wrestlers were Alek Abels (195), Jordan Bobier (120), Ian Rudner (126), Josh Richardson (132) and Cole Price (160).
For Papio South, their winning wrestlers were Tyler Robinson (220), Aaron Thiemann (285), Tyler Durden (106), Cam Ralston (113), Stone Sindelar (138), Alex Irizarry (145), Caleb Connor (152), Cade Schendt (170) and Trace Marco (182).
Papio South participated in the Riverside Wrestling Invitational on Saturday. Stone Sindelar (138) and Cade Schendt (170) won their divisions with 26 points and 27.5 points, respectively.
Tyler Durden (106), John Enzolera (132) and Alex Irizarry (152) each finished second in their respective divisions. Cam Ralston (113) and Tyler Robinson (22) finished third in their respective divisions. Daniel Rangel-Kramp finished fifth in the 126 weight class.
Papio participated in the 2019 Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic over the weekend at the Mid-America Center.
Cole Price (160) and Ian Rudner (126) led the way for the Monarchs in Iowa. Price finished fifth with 42 points and Rudner finished sixth with 39.5 points. Jordan Bobier (120) finished 13th with 12.5 points and Dominic Martinez (106) finished 14th with 9.5 points.
The Monarchs finished 25th overall with a team score of 150.5. Liberty took home the team title with a score of 565.5.
• Bellevue East and Gretna participated in the Chieftain Dual Classic over the weekend. Bellevue East finished 3-2 and Gretna finished 1-2.
Garrett Grice (126) for Bellevue East won the outstanding wrestler award from the coaches and moved to 8-0 on the season.
Daniel DeRosier (132), Caelan Hester (138), Dalton Flibotte (152) and Preston Welch (HWT) all finished undefeated and first place champions in the tournament. Jake Francois (145) and Ashton Evans (170) finished in second place.
For Gretna, They lost to Bellevue East 24-53 and lost to North Platte 34-42. They defeated Omaha Westside 51-27 to get their win of the day.
On Tuesday, Dec. 12, Gretna took on Lincoln East. They lost the match 52-22. The wrestlers that won their matches for the Dragons Jackson Arend (195), Breken Heiman (220), Caleb Hardy (285) and Josh Otto (138).
Arend, Heiman and Hardy all recorded pins.
• Bellevue West and Bryan participated in a triangular on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Bellevue West lost to Lincoln Northeast 24-54. Bryan defeated Lincoln Northeast 60-24. Bryan defeated Bellevue West 59-24 to move to 2-0 on the night.
Bellevue West participated in the Omaha South Invite and finished fifth as a team out of 12.
Grant Moraski (126) finished first and Cody McCann (182) finished second. Hunter Blamble (132), James Keller (195) and Eddie Martinez (285) all finished fourth in their respective divisions.
Bryan placed sixth at the Crete Invite over the weekend and had some impressive individual performances. Noor Salat (113) finished first and Yusuf Mohamed (120) and Abdi Mohamed (132) each finished second in their respective divisions.
Jaylon Walker (220) finished third for the Bears and Chase Pokett (170) finished fourth.
• Platteview participated in the Raymond Central Duals on Friday, Dec. 13. The Trojans finished 3-2.
They lost to Raymond Central 34-45 and Conestoga 21-60. The Trojans defeated Bishop Neumann 51-29, they defeated Omaha Concordia 51-27 and they defeated Weeping Water 57-22.
• Ralston lost to Fremont on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The Rams dropped their contest to the Tigers 42-0.
Over the weekend, Ralston participated in the Nebraska Duals. Ralston participated in ten duals, going 3-7.
They defeated Columbus Scotus, High Plains Community and Shelby-Rising City.
The Rams lost their dual matches to Columbus Lakeview, David City, Norfolk, Overland Park-Blue Valley West, O’Neill, Columbus and Twin River.
