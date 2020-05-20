When word came down from the Nebraska School Activities Association there would not be a 2020 spring sport season, many teams and athletes around the state were forced to mentally move on and focus on the future.
For the Papillion-La Vista South boys soccer team, it had to let go of a season that was planned to be special.
The Titans were returning 10 of 11 starters from last year’s state tournament team and 17 total players. Of those 10 returning starters, nine are seniors.
“We lost our goalie from last year (Zach Selph) and he’s playing college soccer and he was good,” Papio South boys soccer head coach Dave Lawrence said. “We replaced him with his backup last year who is just as good and that was our only replacement from last season.
“Honestly, we returned probably our top-12 field players from last year so we were pretty deep and it would have been a good year.”
Lawrence knew this could be a special year for the Titans when he realized he’d have a large senior class in 2020 of talented players.
“I coached a couple of these kids when they were younger, like 10 or 11 years old,” Lawrence said.
“At the time I was teaching middle school and then when they got to seventh grade we started having soccer meetings and I realized how many good players there were in this class.”
That class, however, succumbed to a world facing COVID-19.
“We were ready to go so it was pretty disappointing,” Lawrence said about the cancellation.
Papio South finished 12-7 last season and made the state tournament with its junior-heavy team.
“Last year we got beat in the first round of state and we lost 4-2 to Omaha South who were the eventual champions,” Lawrence said. “So, we were definitely looking to make a deep run at state this year.
“In our minds we were right there and we were that team that would have given (South) a good shot for a state title so we were definitely looking to make a deep run.”
With a veteran team, it wasn’t difficult to get them to work hard and put their best foot forward — especially when they are all playing with a common goal.
“These boys knew it, they have been planning it since freshman year,” Lawrence said about making a state run this season. “They knew they were talented and had a deep class. That was the goal.”
Once the word came down from the NSAA the season was officially canceled, the Titans had to come to terms that the season they were looking forward to for years was not going to happen.
“There were tears and everything,” Lawrence said. “We had just started practices and we just had our last practice when they shut down for a while, but at that time we still thought there would be a season.
“The seniors took the balls and (practice jerseys) and for a good week they were meeting at local parks and all the players were showing up. Then we got word to stop that with social distancing taking affect but were still hopeful there would be a season, until the word finally came that they were cancelling the season.”
Sharing the news with his squad was next.
“At that time, I had a Zoom call with the boys and just explained it to them and by this time, we were three weeks into it so by that time everyone had a good understanding of what was important and that this was bigger than us,” Lawrence said. “We knew we lost out on a huge opportunity, but the boys knew that this experience and what they are going though is bigger.”
Senior Max Lambert echoed his coach’s words.
“The initial reaction was just pure grief,” Lambert said. “When we all got the news officially it felt like a funeral. So many people on our team dedicate their lives to the sport and after last year there was a lot of hope for a strong season. All of us really just started to focus on what’s next.”
Matt Jones, another senior, echoed the thought.
“Ever since we had to stop our official practices, I was pretty shocked about what was happening but throughout the course of the month,” he said. “The whole team and I tried to stay positive about the season still being able to happen in some form so when it was officially canceled I was really disappointed.
“The team and I were really excited going into that first week of practice about our season and when it was canceled we all felt that disappointment since we weren’t going to get to play this year.”
Many of the seniors have plans to compete in college. Jones,Lambert and Zane Boudreau have signed with Doane, Connor Bonacci is heading to Buena Vista and Caleb Mastromonaco is heading to Bellevue University.
“It’s sad that our season got ruined but nothing good comes out of sitting around and thinking about what could have been,” Lambert said. “So those of us going to college are still out staying sharp and those who aren’t playing anymore have all focused on what’s going to be best for their future.”
“It’s been tough not getting to play especially for the guys who are going on to play in college,” Jones said. “Throughout the course of the month where our season was eventually canceled we still communicated as a team through group chats and GroupMe. We also had a team zoom meeting to talk through the season being canceled and ask how everyone was doing with that.
“Many of us still talk to each other and as a whole we have a very supportive group, especially with the coaching staff we have at Papio South,” Jones added. “I know many of the guys including myself have switched to doing workouts at home and getting any touches on the ball that they can to stay sharp but it is a challenge when the fields and gyms we usually use are closed.”
Alex Jacobs was accepted into the Spain Soccer Academy in Sevilla, Spain. He will move there in the fall and take classes.
Quentin Bair and Braeden Paiz both received offers from to play college soccer but decided to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and play club soccer.
On a personal note for Lawrence, he has been coaching for 11 years and has coached all four of his sons. This season was his youngest son Noah’s senior season, so it is especially tough for him to miss out on that.
“A huge impact,” Lawrence said about what this class leaves behind. “This class out of the 14 seniors their average GPA is a 3.79 and their average weighted GPA is a 4.13. They are a super smart class and are really nice kids. They volunteer in the community and in soccer camps.
“They will have a huge impact because of the way they approached the game and how to prepare will have a huge impact on the freshman, sophomore, and juniors. I didn’t have to do barely anything during conditioning in January and February. They took it over and they showed the young guys what it’s like to be ready and prepare.”