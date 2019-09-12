Beatrice at Ralston
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Ralston
2019 records: Beatrice (1-1), Ralston (1-1)
What to expect: The Rams will have a conference battle in a Thursday night showdown against Beatrice. The Rams will need to get out to a fast start with Beatrice yet to score a first quarter point. The Orangeman have scored over 10 points in both their second quarters though which will be something to watch. The Ralston rushing attack will be leaned on with Beatrice allowing over 150 yards a game on the ground.
Beatrice has struggled to rush the ball on offense while throwing three interceptions in the passing game. If the Rams defense forces second or third and long then they will be able to force turnovers. Ralston should be able to keep this game at a distance if they get off to a fast start.
Omaha Northwest at Bellevue East
Friday, 7 p.m. at Bellevue East
2019 records: Omaha Northwest (0-2), Bellevue East (0-2)
What to expect: One of these teams will field their first win of the season and the Chieftains have the advantage playing at home. Bellevue East has showed signs of being able to move the ball on offense, but have yet to show for it on the scoreboard.
Offenses have been able to throw on the Huskies, so look for East’s Gage Dengel to have a big day in the passing game. On defense, the Chieftains will need to stop the Huskies rushing attack and put the pressure on the two quarterbacks the Huskies use. If Bellevue East keep the ball moving on offense that lead to points, they should pick up its first win.
Papio South at Bellevue West
Friday, 7 p.m. at Bellevue West
2019 records: Papio South (2-0), Bellevue West (2-0)
What to expect: The experienced Titan defense will need to stop an explosive Thunderbird offense that can run and pass at will. West has scored 17 offensive touchdowns in two games while Papio South has only allowed 17 total points, including only seven points in the second half.
The Papio South offense will need to find more ways to get its rushing attack going after struggling against Gretna. The Titans need to hold possession and rack up the first downs while they rest their defense as much as possible. If this games becomes a scoring race, West has the advantage. But if the Titans make this a gritty game, it’ll play to their advantage.
Lincoln Northeast at Bryan
Friday, 7 p.m. at Bryan Stadium
2019 records: Lincoln Northeast (0-2), Bryan (0-2)
What to expect: Again, one of these teams will get their first win of the season Friday. Both teams are off lopsided losses in week 2. Bryan has struggled against the pass on defense and Lincoln Northeast has thrown the ball 40 times for 250 yards through the first-two games. The Bears must stop the pass to force the Rockets to run the ball. They’ve only manage 2.5 yards per carry on the ground this season.
The Bryan offense must get into gear. They scored in the first quarter against South Sioux City but haven’t done much since. Running back Jaylon Walker must continue to be a workhorse while the Bears figure out their passing struggles. Whatever defense comes to play will win this game.
Gretna at Lincoln Pius X
Friday, 7 p.m. at Lincoln Pius X
2019 records: Gretna (0-2), Lincoln Pius X (0-2)
What to expect: This Friday will be a great opportunity for the Dragons to notch their first win of the season. Pius has only scored three points in two games while allowing a total of 64 points to Millard South and Lincoln East. The rush defense of Pius X will be the matchup to watch. The Thunderbolts defense allowed over 200 yards in the first two games and Gretna’s Trevor Marshall started to find room against Papio South last week.
The Gretna defense responded against Papio South allowing only 26 rushing yards and 200 passing yards. The Puis offense has struggled to go over 50 yards passing or rushing in a game. If the Gretna defense stifles the Thunderbolts offense then the Dragons has a good chance on the road.
Gross at South Sioux City
Friday, 7 p.m. at South Sioux City
2019 records: Gross (0-2), South Sioux City (1-1)
What to expect: For the third week in a row, the Cardinals face an area team. Gross started to find its groove between the defense and offense in the fourth quarter last week against Mount Michael. After struggling the first game and then three quarters, the Cougars started stopping offenses and started scoring touchdowns on offense.
This trend will continue this week. The Cougar defense should be in good shape if they force the Cardinals to pass the ball after only rushing for 56 yards against Ralston last week. The Gross offense has the advantage against a South Sioux City defense that has allowed 76 points in two games.
If the Cougars keep the momentum going from the fourth quarter last week, they will come up with a road victory.
Grand Island at Papillion-La Vista
Friday, 7 p.m. at Foundation Field
2019 records: Grand Island (2-0), Papio (0-2)
What to expect: The Monarchs host their first home game of the season against 2018 Class A runner up Grand Island. The main focus for Papio will be playing four quarters of football. The Monarchs have shown glimpses of what they can be in the first half of both games this season, but have struggled mightily in the second half.
The rushing attack for the eighth ranked Islanders against the Papio defense will be the key to the game. Grand Island uses a power running attack to set up the pass, so it will be key for Papio to force Grand Island into second or third and long. Grand Island’s defense was suspect against Kearney in week 1. Papio will need to find their offensive playmakers in space to create scoring opportunities.
Nebraska City at Platteview
Friday, 7 p.m. at Platteview
2019 records: Nebraska City (1-1), Platteview (1-1)
What to expect: Both teams come off losses to top 5 Class C-1 opponents last season. The Trojans will need to continue their one-two punch in the backfield with Jed Christensen and Tobius Nixon against a Nebraska City defense that has been gashed on the ground.
On defense, Nebraska City struggled to pass and run against Wahoo last week. Platteview held their own against Ashland-Greenwood on the ground, but were susceptible to the pass. The moment will be in the Trojans favor as it’s their homecoming game. If they can move the chains on the ground while stopping the running attack on defense, the Trojans should pick up their second win of the season.