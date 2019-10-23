After taking a tough loss at Millard North last week, the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs needed a big win at home against Elkhorn to get back to .500. They answered the call, holding the Antlers to just 7 points and using their balanced rushing attack to win 23-7 Friday.
Elkhorn scored a rushing touchdown on its first drive of the game, but that was all she wrote for the Antler offense as they were held to zero points throughout the rest of the game. This was a focus for head coach Tim Williams heading into this one.
“To hold them to seven points speaks volumes to our kids because that was one of the things I wanted to make sure was that we played better defense” Williams said. “I still think we need some work, especially on the outside and the edges and we will just have to get back to work on that.”
Cole Price carried a heavier load than usual as Jake Koory was injured in the game, but the two running backs make up a fantastic duo that is averaging 210 rushing yards per game and helps open up the offense for sophomore QB Kyle Ingwerson.
Coach Williams said their relationship and competitive spirit is a huge reason for their success.
“First of all they love each other. They are good friends and they know that at any moment they can break one,” Williams said. “I think they try to compete with one another to be quite honest and see who’s the guys that gets the most yards this week and they know they have a great offensive line so they know they can do those things. Those are the things I look at with those two.”
Price finished with two touchdowns for the Monarchs.
To close out the first half with the score tied at 7-7, Papio converted a third and 19 and third and 29 to continue their drive that ended in a touchdown. This was huge for momentum and giving them a lead that they never gave back.
However, they had three penalties on this drive to cause the third and longs. Two personal fouls and an offensive pass interference made the drive a lot more interesting than it had to be, according to coach Williams.
“That drive itself shouldn’t have been that dramatic” Williams said. “We had personal fouls, a pass interference and things that were mistakes on our end and because of that it brought us further and further back. The fact that we were able to convert says a lot of things about guys like Zach Crogman, who this year you haven’t heard much from but he came in and made a play. Kyle Ingwerson made some great throws. Our kids are doing things the way they are supposed to do it and as long as that happens we are going to be in good shape”
This was a focus for the coaches at the half and making sure the team was playing together.
“A lot of what I said at halftime was we have to keep our focus” Williams said. “We have too many guys who are doing things on their own and not playing team football and we have got to be better at that. In the second half, that was what they did and our kids played very, very well in the second half, especially the kids that needed that talk.”
They listened, as the penalties were minimal and the defense stopped every drive the Antlers put together. A big play in the game happened when the Antlers were on the goal line with 10 minutes left in the game.
With the score 23-7, a touchdown would have possibly made it a one score game. As Elkhorn reached for the end zone on fourth down, Papio linebacker Carson Maas made a play at the ball, knocking it out and forcing a huge fumble.
Papio would then go on a long drive, running out most of the remaining clock to end the game.
Troy Almaguer Jr. also recorded an interception in this one.
Papio moves to 4-4 on the season and will face Omaha Burke to close out the regular season.