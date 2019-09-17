Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South competed in the Capital City Invite at Woods Tennis Center Sept. 10.
In No. 1 doubles, Nick Ripa and Trevor Sotak finished 2-2 for the Monarchs. The pair defeated Grand Island Central Catholic and Waverly while losing to Kearney and Lincoln Pius X.
For Papio South, Zachary Bowen and Nicholas Lauver finished 1-3 in No. 1 doubles by defeating Waverly and falling to Grand Island Central Catholic, Lincoln East and Skutt.
In No. 2 doubles, Papio’s Elijah Feekin and Joseph McGuire finished with a 2-2 record by beating Papio South and Lincoln Pius X while losing to Grand Island Central Catholic and Lincoln East.
Papio South’s Tyler Culp and Ian Lewis ended with a 1-3 record in No. 2 doubles with a win over Waverly and losses to Kearney, Skutt and Papio.
In No. 1 singles, Papio’s Ethan Neil defeated Waverly, Lincoln East and Skutt before losing to Lincoln Pius X in the championship. Papio South’s Nolan Ray finished 0-4 with losses to Skutt, Kearney, Grand Island Central Catholic and Lincoln Pius X.
In No. 2 singles, Papio South’s Daniel Brocaille ended with a 3-1 record. The sophomore defeated Skutt, Kearney and Papio while falling to Lincoln East.
Papio’s Andrew Campbell finished 2-2 with wins over Waverly and Grand Island Central Catholic with losses to Papio South and Lincoln Pius X.
• Bellevue East and Gretna competed in the Fremont Invite Saturday at Fremont.
In No. 1 doubles, Bellevue East’s Jacob Burlingame and Jacob Mallow finished 2-2. The pair defeated Columbus and Gretna while losing to Mount Michael and Fremont.
Gretna’s Jacob Hansen and Andrew Pick finished 0-2 with losses to Bellevue East and Millard South.
In No. 2 doubles, Bellevue East’s Christian Ayala and Jackson Egan finished 1-3 with losses to Millard South, Mount Michael and Lincoln Southeast and the lone victory against Gretna.
Gretna’s Sean Hiddleston and Andrew Grant finished 0-2 with losses to Bellevue East and Fremont.
In No. 1 singles, Gretna’s Ethan Highley finished 0-2 with losses to Fremont and Bellevue East. Bellevue East’s Joey Skoff ended with a 2-2 record by beating Norfolk and Gretna and falling to Mount Michael and Westside.
In No. 2 singles, Gretna’s Micah Bernal lost to Millard South while Bellevue East’s Jaxson Harding finished 2-2. The senior defeated Norfolk and Columbus while losing to Mount Michael and Lincoln Southeast.
Regular season:
Elkhorn South 9, Bellevue West 0 - Bellevue West’s Trey Contant (No. 2 singles) and Nolan Lausterer (No. 3 singles) came the closest for West with losses of 8-5.
Bellevue East 7, Burke 2 — Jacob Burlingame and Jacob Mallow won No. 1 doubles and Jaxson Harding and Joey Skoff won No. 3 doubles. Skoff, Harding, Burlingame, Mallow, Christian Ayala and Turner Zetterman all won their, respective, singles matches for the Chieftains.
Gross 6, Brownell-Talbot 4 — Thomas Anderson and Lucas Wozniak won No. 3 doubles by a score of 8-1 for the Cougars. Chaz Bogle (No. 1 singles), Kaden Robison (No. 2 singles), Luke Bies (No. 5 singles), Elijah Weiss (No. 6 singles) and Joseph Connelly (No. 7 singles) won their matches.
Omaha South 6, Gross 6 - Logan Srb and Ty Thrasher won No. 1 doubles, Bies and Weuss won No. 2 doubles and Thomas Anderson and Bogle win No. 3 doubles. Bogle (No. 1 singles), Robison (No. 2 singles) and Bies (No. 5 singles) came up victorious for the Cougars.
Ralston 11, Roncalli 2 — Matthew Neville and Kaleb Holm won No. 1 doubles while Tyler Richardson and Kevin Kraemer won No. 2 doubles, Roy Buettenback and Spencer Justesen won No. 3 doubles and Jacob Myers and Thomas Besse won No. 4 doubles. Holm, Richardson, Buettenback, Kraemer, Myers, Justesen and Thomas Besse won their singles matches for the Rams.
Beatrice 7, Ralston 2 — Neville and Holm won No. 1 doubles with Neville winning No. 1 singles for the Rams.
Elkhorn South 6, Papillion-La Vista 3 — McGuire and Neil won No. 3 doubles while Neil and Feenkin won No. 1 singles and No, 6 singles, respectively.