Gretna at Millard South
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Buell Stadium
2018 records: Gretna 3-6; Millard South 9-2 (Class A state quarterfinals)
What to expect: Gretna will have its hands full in the opener against Millard South for the second year in a row. The No. 2 ranked Patriots return 17 total starters, while the Dragons will start a new quarterback and running back on offense. The offensive line of Gretna returns three of five starters, so getting the rushing attack going early will be key. The Dragons do return their starting tight end and leading receiver, while they get their rushing attack going.
On defense, the Dragons have returners on the front seven and will be a major key in stopping the Patriots inside zone/read option attack. Millard South returns its quarterback, running back, receivers and some talent on the line, so the Dragon defense will have to step up early. Gretna will be tested in its season opener that was supposed to be a home game, originally against one of the top teams in Class A and the Metro Conference.
Papio at Papio South
Thursday, at 7 p.m. at Foundation Field
2018 records: Papio 4-6 (Class A first round); Papio South 5-4
What to expect: The Papillion schools open the season with the rivalry game. Both Papio South and Papio will feature new quarterbacks and running backs this season, so defense will play key role in the game. The Monarchs turn to senior Logan Anderson under center, but return senior wide receivers Owen McLaughlin and Zach Krogman at receiver and four offensive lineman. Those returns will be called upon against an experienced Papio South defense. Senior defensive linemen Trajen Linear, who collected four sacks against Papio last season, and Tom Rapaich while senior Dallas Rogers has collected over 100 tackles the past-two seasons. Experienced Monarch wideouts against an inexperienced Titan secondary will be a sleeper matchup to watch.
Papio South turns to senior quarterback Connor Crandall under center with a new running back. Senior tight end Will Swanson will be Crandall’s go-to target while an experienced offensive line battle with an experienced Papio defensive line. The Titans have two experienced wideouts to go against what should be a good secondary from Papio. Swanson against the Papio linebackers, who are a bit inexperienced, will be the key when the Titans are on offense. Whichever team can get the ground game going against the defenses, respective, defensive line will come out victorious.
Bellevue East at Omaha Westside
Friday, 7 p.m. at Omaha Westside
2018 records: Bellevue East 0-9; Omaha Westside 9-2 (Class A state quarterfinals)
What to expect: The Chieftains enter the season still building the culture under their second-year head coach. The go on the road to take on the No. 4 Warriors. The Warriors will feature a new quarterback and three new offensive lineman, but return talented junior Avante Dickerson in the backfield. With a young defensive line, the Chieftains will have their handful against the junior, but have a solid group of linebackers and secondary returning to guard the second level.
Sophomore quarterback Luke Johannsen will go against the No. 1 Class A defense from last season after starting nine games last season, but has three returning starters on the offensive lineman to keep a clean pocket. With a new running back this season, senior wide receiver Gage Dengel, who is on pace to break school records, will be relied upon in key situations. The Chieftains have a lot of sophomores taking the field this season, so the opener will be about settling into their positions.
Bellevue West at Lincoln High Friday, 7 p.m. at Lincoln High School
2018 records: Bellevue West 10-2 (Class A state semifinals); Lincoln High 7-3 (Class A state first round)
What to expect: In what was a great game last season, the T-birds hold a major advantage this season. The Links only return two starters, while the preseason favorite Bellevue West returns plenty of talent on both side of the ball. Quarterback Nate Glantz should ease into his first game as a T-bird with senior running back Jeyvon Ducker and senior wide receivers Zavier Betts and Nate Sullivan continuing to put up numbers in the offense. West also returns a solid offensive line to help continue to rack up the scoreboard.
The T-birds defense will be solid this season too. While the offense will score at will, the defense should be able to handle Lincoln to create lopsided field position. An experienced defensive line should be able to create havoc against a new Lincoln quarterback and offensive line.
South Sioux City at Omaha Bryan
Friday, 7 p.m. at Bryan High School
2018 records: Omaha Bryan 1-8, South Sioux City 0-9
What to expect: Coach Hanson took over the Bryan just a few weeks before fall practice started, so this season will be about establishing its new identity and the first game against South Sioux City will be a good starting point. The Bears won by about 30 points against the Cardinals last season. Senior running back Jaylon Walker will be the Bryan workhorse, after rushing for 177 yards against the Cardinals last season. With a new starting quarterback under center, junior wideout Tyler Moore will need to get open early. The Bears passed for six TDs against SSC last season, so Moore should be able to make the most of his opportunities.
The Bears return six starters on defense, including Walker at linebacker, so they will look to continue taking the next step in a winnable season opener at home.
Gross at Roncalli
Friday, 7 p.m. at Roncalli High School
2018 records: Gross Catholic 2-7; Roncalli 8-3 (Class B state quarterfinals).
What to expect: The Cougars will head into the season opener with a new quarterback and trio of wideouts. With a solid group of linemen returning, senior running back Christian Cardenas will need to find holes early while the passing game settles in. Roncalli returns six on defense with their strength at linebacker, so Gross will need to try to get those backers to bite with motions and play action to open up space in the middle of the field.
The Cougars return seven on offense, but lose their all-state running back from last season. They do return senior quarterback Jack Dotzler and two wideouts against a Gross secondary with one returning starter. The experienced Cougar defensive line will need to create pressure on the senior quarterback to give the secondary time to settle in. If the Cougars can stop the ground attack then they should be in good shape.
Platteview at Lincoln Christian
Friday, 7 p.m. at Lincoln Christian
2018 records: Platteview 2-7; Lincoln Christian 0-9
What to expect: The Trojans enter the 2019 season opener with a new coach. With a new quarterback and Lincoln Christian losing a heavy dose of defense, the Trojans will feed senior running backs Jed Christensen and Tobius Nixon heavily behind an experienced offensive line. The Trojans rushed the ball 32 times in a win over Lincoln Christian last season.
Lincoln Christian returns their quarterback from last season, but only threw the ball six time against the Trojans last season. The experienced front seven of the Trojans defense will need to play their gaps against the option offense. With Lincoln Christian losing their starting running back, who rushed for 177 yards against Platteview, the Trojans should be able to pace the option attack and then use the ground attack on offense for a time of possession affair.
Mount Michael at Ralston
Friday, 7 p.m. at Ralston High School
2018 records: Mount Michael 6-4 (Class B state first round; Ralston 4-6 (Class B state first round)
What to expect: The Rams will need to settle in quarterback Jahrran Paces under center. With four linemen returning running back Noah Talmadge and Miguel James will see plenty of carries against an experienced Mount Michael defense that returns eight defensive starters. It will be important for Ralston to move the chains on the ground and control time of possession at home.
The Rams return seven on defense and will have their hands full against a Mount Michael offense that returns seven starters, including their skills positions and linemen. It will be important for the Rams to stop the run and create pressure against a new starting quarterback. Whoever can move their offense most efficiently with their new quarterback will come out with the win.