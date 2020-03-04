The weekend started with the diving championships on Thursday.
On the girls side, Blake Dreher of Papio/Papio South finished ninth overall with a score of 325.50. Taylor Miller of Bellevue East finished 20th overall with a score of 198.25. Ashleigh Ragone of Bellevue West finished 25th overall with a score of 136.50.
On the boys side, Papio/Papio South freshman Landon Orth finished fifth overall with a score of 355.55. Dane Lavicky of Ralston/Gross finished 11th overall with a score of 317.30.
Friday and Saturday were the swimming prelims and championships.
For Papio/Papio South, it was a solid day of competing and in the pool. The girls team finished fifth while the boys team finished eighth overall. The girls finished with 139 points and the boys finished with 117 points.
On the girl’s side, the girls 200 free relay consisting of Olivia Dendinger, Elizabeth Ford, Sydney Taake and Lily Cunningham finished second in the state with a time of 1:37.01. The same relay team finished fourth in the state in the 200-medley relay with a time of 1:47.93.
The girls 400 free relay team consisting of Taake, Cunningham, Gracie Cunningham and Emma Jones finished seventh in the state with a time of 3:39.88. Taake also finished 16th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.34. Teresa Cavanaugh finished 12th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.51.
Dendinger finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.17 and finished sixth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 58.75. Lily Cunningham and Elizabeth Ford finished 12th and 15th in the 50 free with times of 24.54 and 24.81, respectively.
Gracie Cunningham finished 20th in the girls 200 free finals with a time of 2:02.30. Lily Cunningham and Elizabeth Ford finished 12th and 15th with times of 24.44 and 24.73. Cavanaugh and Taake finished 12th and 15th with times of 1:00.51 and 1:01.34 in the 100 back
Teresa Cavanaugh and Emma Jones finished 22nd and 23rd in the 500 free with times of 5:31.98 and 5:32.12.
On the boy’s side, the 200-medley relay consisting of Henry Belik, Sean McElmeel, Joe Ciriaco and Daniel Keller finished fourth in the state with a time of 1:36.88. The same relay team finished eighth in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:28.72.
Sean McElmeel finished seventh in the 100 back with a time of 52.96. Belik finished 15th in the 100 back with a time of 54.77. Daniel Keller finished 11th in the 200 IM finals with a time of 1:59.67. Keller also finished 14th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.63.
Joe Ciriaco and Sean McElmeel finished ninth and tenth in the 50 free with times of 21.76 and 22.07. Ciriaco finished 11th in the 100 free with a time of 48.15. Jacob McGrew finished 28th in the 100 back with a time of 58.41.
For Bellevue West, their 200 medley relay team set a school record with a time of 1:54.77. That record was held since 1996. The relay team consisted of Grace Fettig, Grace Barta, Isabelle Henson and McKenna Decker.
The Thunderbirds 400 free relay team consisting of Decker, Fettig, Barta and Angelina Allen also set a school record with a time of 3:47.23. Decker finished 13th in the 100 free with a time of 55.09. Hanson was 14th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.59.
This broke a school record set back in 1981. The Thunderbirds 200 free relay team consisting of Hanson, Barta, Amber Warak and Elissa Treu finished 22nd with a time of 1:47.01.
Decker finished 18th in the 50 free with a time of 25.18. Fettig finished 29th in the 100 fly finals with a time of 1:03.64.
On the boys side, their 200 medley relay team consisting of Bryant Horbach, Tim Nixon, Josh Bugay and Robbie Burke finished 23rd with a time of 1:47.70. Their 400 free relay team consisting of Burke, Horbach, Burke and Jarrett McQueen finished 23rd with a time of 3:34.08.
Horbach finished 20th with a time of 22.39. Horbach also finished 22nd in the 100 free with a time of 49.79. Burke finished 18th in the 100 back with a time of 55.65.
For Gretna, Kalvin Hahn was the lone Dragon to get on the podium. The freshman Hahn finished sixth in the 200 IM finals with a time of 1:57.74. Hahn also finished 10th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 59.73.
On the girls side, Juliana Anderson, Lilly Brophy, Anna Stednitz and Reese Naylon finished 19th in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:57.73. In the 400 free relay, their team consisting of Brophy, Mary Matya, Isabelle Lindberg and Grace Coufal finished 29th with a time of 4:09.63. Their 200 free relay team of Anderson, Brophy, Naylon and Lindberg finished 26th with a time of 1:47.31.
Freshman Reese Naylon finished 24th in the 200 IM finals with a time of 2:20.48. Anderson and Naylon finished 23rd and 24th with times of 56.44 and 56.46. Stednitz finished 30th in the 100 breast with a time of 1:15.17.
On the boys side, Jon Galles finished 21st in the 500 free with a time of 5:00.85. Kellen McLaughlin finished 24th with a time of 57.62.
Kellen McLaughlin, Kalvin Hahn, Phillip Matya and Jon Galles finished 14th in the boys 200 medley relay with a time of 1:41.81.
For Ralston/Gross, their boys 200 medley relay consisting of Tristin Campbell, James Kolbo, Alec Kelsey and Louis Gilmore finished 12th with a time of 1:41.16. Their 200 free relay team consisting of Gilmore, Campbell, Kolbo and Jaxon Holler finished 10th with a time of 1:30.11. In the 400 free relay, their team consisting of Kelsey, Kolbo, Aiden Cote and Braden Philippi finished 18th with a time of 3:27.88.
Louis Gilmore finished 12th in the boys 200 free finals with a time of 1:46.70. Gilmore also finished 10th in the 500 free with a time of 4:55.91. Campbell finished 32nd in the 50 free with a time of 23.19.
Preston Greiner and Alec Kelsey finished 16th and 21st in the 100 breast with times of 1:02.62 and 1:02.69.
On the girls side, Erin Ruane, Cheyenne Rashad, Lilly Spady and Angelina Orent finished 22nd with a time of 1:59.87 in the 200 medley relay.
Orent finished 19th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:11.00.