Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South, Bellevue West and Gretna participated in the Millard North Invitational over the weekend.
On the boy’s side, Papio/Papio South finished fourth with 136 points, Gretna finished seventh with 70 points and Bellevue West finished ninth with 32 total points.
Individually, Landon Orth from Papio/Papio South finished first in the one-meter dive with 377.25 points. The 200-yard medley relay team consisting of Sean McElmeel, Daniel Keller, Henry Belik and Joe Ciriaco finished first with a time of 1:41.90. This same relay team finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:30.99.
Joe Ciriaco placed second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.42. Sean McElmeel finished fourth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 50.09.
Daniel Keller finished fourth the 100 fly with a time of 54.99. Henry Belik finished third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 55.03.
For Gretna, Kalvin Hahn finished second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.76. Jon Galles finished second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:48.48. Hahn and Galles also placed third and fifth in the 500 freestyle with times of 5:01.46 and 5:04.84.
For Bellevue West, Robbie Burke placed eighth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.74. Bryant Horbach finished 10th in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.54.
• On the girl’s side, Papio/Papio South finished fourth with 165 points. Bellevue West finished eighth with 46 points and Gretna finished 10th with 33 points.
Papio/Papio South’s 200-yard freestyle relay finished first in the invite with a time of 1:41.37. The relay team consisted of Lily Cunningham, Elizabeth Ford, Emma Jones and Olivia Dendinger.
The relay team of Cunningham, Ford, Dendinger and Sydney Taake finished second in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:51.40. The relay team consisting of Ford, Cunningham, Jones and Dendinger finished second in the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 3:41.05.
Blake Dreher finished third in the One-meter with 354.75 points. Cunningham and Ford finished fourth and fifth in the 50 freestyle with times of 25.10 and 25.19.
Cunningham also finished fifth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:03.30. Teresa Cavanaugh finished third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.77. Dendinger finished second in the 200-individual medley with a time of 2:10.73.
For Bellevue West, McKenna Decker finished fifth in the 100 free with a time of 56.27. Isabella Hanson finished fifth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.62.
The Bellevue West 400 freestyle relay consisting of McKenna Decker, Angelina Allen, Grace Barta and Grace Fettig finished 10th with a time of 3:57.66. Their 200-freestyle relay team consisting of Decker, Barta, Isabella Hanson and Elissa Treu also finished 10th with a time of 1:49.39.
For Gretna, Juliana Anderson finished 11th in the 200-individual medley with a time of 2:22.47. The Dragons 200 freestyle relay team consisting of Lilly Brophy, Reese Naylon, Grace Coufai and Juliana Anderson finished ninth with a time of 1:49.28.
• The Papio/Papio South girls took on Marian on Tuesday, Jan. 14 and lost 125-61. Blake Dreher won the One-meter with a score of 216.40 points. Olivia Dendinger won the 200-freestyle with a time of 2:01.24. Lily Cunningham took second in the 200-individual medley with a time of 2:27.61.
Teresa Cavanaugh and Elizabeth Ford took second and third in the 500-freestyle with times of 5:53.91 and 6:00.17. Grace Cunningham finished third in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:06.25.
• The Papio/Papio South boys took on Creighton Prep, losing 115-70. Landon Orth won the One-meter with 232.20 points. Joe Ciriaco and Sean McElmeel took first and third in the 50 freestyle with times of 22.61 and 23.01.
Sean McElmeel and Henry Belik finished second and third in the 100 freestyle with times of 51.84 and 53.96. Daniel Keller took second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.73. Connor Hadaway finished third in the 100 breast with a time of 1:10.13.
Joe Ciriaco and Blake Gross finished second and third in the 200 freestyle with times of 1:56.35 and 1:56.79. Daniel Keller and Henry Belik took first and third in the 200-individual medley with times of 2:02.51 and 2:10.38. Jacob McGrew finished third in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:41.66.
• Bellevue East boys tied Omaha South 157-157 on Jan. 14.
Nicholas George won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:19.35. Ayden Johnson won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:50.30.
On the girls side, the Chieftains defeated Omaha South in an exciting meet, with the final score being 157-156.
Taylor Miller won the One-meter with 328.25 total points. Ciara Stueve won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle with times of 29.41 and 1:08.32.
Katheryn Cunningham won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:19.49. Madison Nash won the 500 free with a time of 7:33.70. Bellevue East also won the 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay and the 200 medley relay.
• The Bellevue West swim team lost to Omaha Central 338-234. On the boys side, Bryant Horbach won the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.67.
On the girls side, Amber Warak won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:13.59. Grace Fettig won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:28.89.
• The Gretna boys team lost to Millard North 108-56. Kellen McLaughlin won the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.03.
Jon Galles won the 100 backstroke and the 500 freestyle with time of 56.69 and 4:57.31.
Kalvin Hahn won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:02.52. The Gretna relay team also won the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
The Gretna girls team lost to Millard North 109-57. Juliana Anderson won the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle with times of 26.64 and 5:55.92.
The Gretna relay team also won the 400 freestyle relay.
• The Bryan boys team lost to Millard South 119-36. Conner Brandon won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:18.89. The Bears relay team also won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:52.78.
The Bryan girls team was defeated by Millard South as well by a score of 117-42.
Ruby Nelson won the 100 fly with a time of 1:21.87.