In exciting fashion, No. 5 ranked Papillion-La Vista was able to defeat the Gretna Dragons 47-46 in overtime behind a Brooklyn Wrice buzzer beating lay up.
Gretna's Madison Haddix got the Dragons on the board early to make the score 2-0. Lindsey Ingwerson scored four straight for the Monarchs to give them a 4-2 lead.
With the score 6-4 Papio, Olivia Boudreau hit a three-pointer from the wing to give Papio a 9-4 lead, forcing a Gretna timeout with 3:00 left in the first quarter.
Out of the timeout, Boudreau hit a layup to give the Monarchs an 11-4 lead.
The Dragons were able to cut the lead to three, then an Ingwerson layup put the lead back at five.
The Monarchs were able to crash the offensive glass early, creating multiple second chance opportunities.
The score was 14-8 Papio heading into the second quarter.
To open up the second quarter, Alexis Spier and Jaiden Albright combined for a quick nine points, all from three-point range. This run gave the Dragons a 17-14 lead.
Albright knocked down back-back three-pointers to give the Dragons a spark off the bench.
The Monarchs answered with a 6-0 run themselves, giving them the lead back at 20-17.
The Dragons kept raining the deep ball, as Alexis Spier gave Gretna a 21-20 lead with her second three-pointer of the game.
Gretna was able to put a 8-0 run together to take a 25-20 lead with 3 seconds left in the half.
Caitlyn Ryan knocked down two free throws for the Monarchs to make the halftime score 25-22 Gretna. Gretna outscored Papio 17-8 in the second quarter.
Alexis Spier started right where Gretna left off, knocking down her third three-pointer of the game and giving the Dragons a 28-22 lead.
Ingwerson hit a pair of free throws to cut the Gretna lead to four. Papio then forced a Gretna turnover.
Boudreau then knocked down two free throws to cut the Dragon lead to two. Madison Haddix answered with a bucket on the other end.
Brooklyn Wrice hit a driving layup to cut the Dragon lead to two once again.
Jenna Hoelscher gave Papio the lead with a three-pointer and Boudreau hit a runner in transition to make the score 33-30 Papio with 2 minutes left in the third quarter.
Papio extended their lead to 35-30 after a Maggie Vasa steal and layup. That was the score heading into the fourth and deciding quarter.
Papio star froward Lindsey Ingwerson left the game with an apparent ankle injury with 7:11 left in the game. She would return at the three minute mark.
Avery Kallman scored in the lane to cut the Monarch lead to one with 4:45 left in the game.
Erica Broin hit a layup and Boudreau hit a three-pointer to push the Papio lead to 40-34. Alexis Spier answered with her fourth three-pointer of the game to cut the Monarch lead in half.
Alex Spier hit a layup with Gretna down by one to give the Dragons their first lead of the quarter, 41-40.
Boudreau hit a free throw with 2:06 left in the game to make the score 41-41.
A traveling violation on Gretna gave the ball to Papio with the score tied at 41 with 7.4 seconds left.
Avery Kallman blocked the Papio three-point attempt, resulting in overtime and free basketball for the fans.
Three Gretna free throws opened up the OT period, making the score 44-41 Gretna with 2:30 left in OT.
Jenna Hoelscher tied the game at 44 after a three-pointer from the corner.
Jaiden Albright knocked down a contested layup in the lane to give Gretna a two-point lead with 28 seconds left in the game.
Gretna got the ball back and then Papio was able to trap them into a steal with 15 seconds left. Papio then called a timeout.
Out of the timeout, Olivia Boudreau was fouled with 8 seconds remaining.
After making the first free throw, Boudreau missed the second. Boudreau secured her own rebound and off a missed shot, the scramble for the loose ball commenced.
At the end of the scramble, Brooklyn Wrice found herself underneath the basket with the ball and two seconds left on the clock. Wrice calmly put the ball in the hoop and Papio took the victory at the buzzer, 47-46.
Quotes and Stats to be added later