The girl’s golf season tee’d off on Thursday morning at Miracles Hills Golf Course with a 13 team invite, featuring some great teams and individual golfers. Papio, Papio South and Bellevue West participated and gained some valauble experience and tough competition to start the season.
Papio finished tied for second place with a team score of 339 and they were led by Sydney Taake and Elly Speece, who both took home top 10 finishes. Taake finished in eighth place with a score of 80 while Speece finished in 10th place with a score of 82.
Papio was able to have all six of their golfers enter the clubhouse with a score below 90. Delaney Richardson shot an 85, Caitlin Wilson shot an 88 and Gabby Sinnett and Brooklyn Wrice both shot an 89, respectively.
This was a great all-around team effort form the Monarchs that should give them some added momentum and confidence moving forward.
Papio South finished in 10th place with a score of 415. They were led by Kaelyn Panko who shot a 92 and finished 27th to open her season. Bellevue West finished in twelfth place and were led by Hayden Klaus with a score of 105.
Millard North was able to go home with a first place finish after scoring 323 points while Duchesne and Papio came in right behind them with 339 points. Lauren Goertz of Duchesne took home the individual title with an impressive 73 18-hole score.