Bellevue East and Papillion-La Vista competed in their season opening tournament at Lincoln North Star High School over the weekend. Bellevue East finished 1-1 and Papio finished 2-0.
Lincoln North Star tournament results:
Bellevue East 43, North Star 42 — Riley Jensen led the way for the Chieftains with 13 points and nine rebounds. Baylee Egan added ten points and 17 rebounds for Bellevue East. Freshman Mya Skoff finished with seven points.
Papillion-La Vista 58, Bellevue East 28 - Olivia Boudreau led the way for the Monarchs, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds. Lindsey Ingwerson added 13 and Caitlyn Ryan recorded nine. Erica Broin finished with three points, two steals and six rebounds. Papio as a team finished with 14 steals.
For the Chieftains, Baylee Egan finished with seven points and ten rebounds. Riley Jensen finished with three points and seven rebounds. The Chieftains shot just 10-for-36 from the field.
Papillion-La Vista 67, Kearney 30 — Lindsey Ingwerson recorded 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field. Ingwerson added eight rebounds and four assists. Olivia Boudreau added ten points and seven rebounds. It was a balanced effort from the Monarchs, as 13 players scored in the contest.
Bellevue West played their opening season tournament at Fremont High School. They finished the weekend 0-2.
Fremont tournament results:
Fremont 70, Bellevue West 23 — The Thunderbirds were led by Taryn Wharton with seven points and Siarra Roberts with six points. Dasia Howard added four points.
Lincoln Northeast 54, Bellevue West 51 — Siarra Roberts led Bellevue West with 20 points in the contest. Taryn Wharton added 10 points for the Thunderbirds.
Omaha Northwest tournament results:
Omaha Northwest 54, Gretna 49 — Avery Kallman led the way for the Dragons with 17 points. Madison Haddix and Jaiden Albright added ten and nine points, respectively.
Gretna 66, Omaha Central 53 — Hanna Spearman recorded 22 points to help lead Gretna to their first win of the season. Jaiden Albright recorded 17 points and Avery Kallman added eight points.
OPS Jamboree:
Bryan 46, Omaha South 35 — Brooke Powers led the way for the Bears, recording 12 points and six rebounds. Trinique Sherrod added nine points and seven rebounds and Katalina King recorded 15 rebounds to lead the team.
Grand Island CC tournament results:
Gross Catholic 55, Norfolk Catholic 35 — Gross won their season opener 55-35 over Norfolk. The Cougars defense held Norfolk to single digits in three of the four Cougars.
Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Gross 49 — The Cougars fell to 1-1 on the season after dropping their weekend contest to Grand Island Central Catholic.
Papio South tournament results:
Papillion-La Vista South 66, Grand Island 15 — Papio South used stellar defense to hold Grand Island to just 15 points and move to 1-0 on the season.
Lincoln High 57, Papillion-La Vista South 39 — Emily Richards scored 15 for the Titans to lead the team. Lydia Hodges added six for Papio South. The Titans moved to 1-1 on the season.
Regular season results:
York 62, Ralston 48 — E’saunjia Stewart led the way for the Rams with 15 points, three rebounds and three steals. Alex Johnson added 10 points and five rebounds. Carmen Dudley recorded five points and six rebounds.
Blair 51, Ralston 34 — Natalya Wells and E’saunjia Stewart recorded nine points each to lead the way for the Rams. Kennedy Walls added seven points. Wells added nine rebounds and Stewart and Alex Johnson each added six rebounds for the Rams, respectively.
Platteview 64, Fort Calhoun 15 — Jessica Wellman led the way for the Trojans, recording 17 points while Ally Kuhl and Halle Johnson added 10 points each, respectively.
Platteview 59, Louisville 43 — The Trojans continued their impressive start to the season, moving to 2-0 after defeating their down the road rival Louisville.