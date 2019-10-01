The Monarchs have had an impressive season thus far and continued by winning their first invite, the Spartan Invitational. They put up a team score of 331. Lincoln Pius finished second with a team score of 340.
Elly Speece and Sydney Taake tied for second overall with a score of 79 to lead the Monarchs.
Caitlin Wilson shot an 86, Delaney Richardson shot an 87 and Brooklyn Wrice shot a 91.
Bellevue West finished 14th in the Spartan Invitational.
• In the Elkhorn Invite, Papio finished second in best ball format and first in traditional scoring.
In the best ball format, Papio scored 337 points, just one stroke off the winner Millard North (336).
Gretna finished sixth with a team score of 422 and Gross Catholic finished 10th with a team score of 441.
The Monarchs were led by Sydney Taake and Elly Speece, who shot an 84 and 85, respectively.
Caitlin Wilson shot an 87 and Delaney Richardson shot an 89.
For Gretna, Sammy Randels and Kate Zeleny finished with the best individual scores of 102 and 105.
For Gross, Bridget Nothelfer led the way with a 90.
• Platteview, Gretna white and Gretna green participated in the Nebraska City Invite on Monday, Sept. 23rd.
For Gretna green, Faith Leiting finished with a score of 121 and Emerson Babe shot a 122.
For Gretna white, Allison Meerian shot a 125 and Brynn Jacobson finished with a 126.
For Platteview, Haley Robb finished with a score of 120 to lead the way for the Trojans.
District pairing have been released on page B2. Districts start Monday and then state starts on Oct. 14.