Papio finished second in the Kearney Invite with a school record team score of 320.
Elly Speece led the way for the Monarchs with a career best score of 73 and placed fourth overall.
Sydney Taake shot a 75 and placed fifth and Caitlin Wilson shot an 81 to place ninth.
Lincoln Southwest finished first as a team with a score of 304 and Coco Kolbus from Lincoln Pius X finished first in the individual ranking with a score of 69.
• Host school Gretna finished third in the Gretna Invite. Sammy Randels led the way for Gretna after finishing fourth and shooting a 91.
Bailey Roberts finished eighth and Kate Zeleny finished 11th. Bellevue East finished eighth.
Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside won the invite, shooting a 72 and finishing ten strokes ahead of the field.
Westside also took the team title.
On Thursday, Gretna fell to Nebraska City in a dual 217-199 at Tiburon Golf Course.