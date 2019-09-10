20190911_itg_GretGolf

Gretna’s Harper Wood chips onto the green against Nebraska City at Tiburon Golf Course Thursday.

 Photo by Kevin Houck

Papio finished second in the Kearney Invite with a school record team score of 320.

Elly Speece led the way for the Monarchs with a career best score of 73 and placed fourth overall.

Sydney Taake shot a 75 and placed fifth and Caitlin Wilson shot an 81 to place ninth.

Lincoln Southwest finished first as a team with a score of 304 and Coco Kolbus from Lincoln Pius X finished first in the individual ranking with a score of 69.

• Host school Gretna finished third in the Gretna Invite. Sammy Randels led the way for Gretna after finishing fourth and shooting a 91.

Bailey Roberts finished eighth and Kate Zeleny finished 11th. Bellevue East finished eighth.

Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside won the invite, shooting a 72 and finishing ten strokes ahead of the field.

Westside also took the team title.

On Thursday, Gretna fell to Nebraska City in a dual 217-199 at Tiburon Golf Course.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.