The Papillion-La Vista Monarchs defeated the Fremont Tigers 37-27 on Friday to extend their winning streak to three and move to 3-3 on the season.
The Monarchs used an impressive ground attack on the cold and rainy night to take down the tigers, as four of their five touchdowns came on the ground.
Jake Koory scored three touchdowns and Cole Price added another for the Monarchs. The running backs will get the credit for the touchdowns, but an incredible game by the five guys up front was a huge reason for the success. The offensive line created holes and easy lanes for the talented running backs to run through all night.
“That offensive line is awesome. Our starting left guard Matt Schwartz was a little banged up and didn’t play, so we started a junior Luke Guzman and we played him and it’s like he’s been playing all year and that’s practice,” Papillion-La Vista head coach Tim Williams said. “That’s just concentration and practice and I was proud of all five of them and right now they are keeping us in every game.”
Coach Williams was also complimentary of his team in general and what they have been working towards all season.
“From week to week, the kids, they listen to the game plan, they trust the game plan and they go out and execute it. All week. And they believe in what we are trying to do and that’s always going to equate to productivity,” Williams said. “I’m real excited with the way the boys performed. I didn’t think it was our best week of practice, but they did come out and play so nonetheless.”
Papio jumped out to an early 7-0 lead after a Price touchdown and were able to hold this lead throughout the first quarter. Papio extended that to a 20-7 lead in the second quarter after two Koory touchdowns, but Fremont closed the gap to 20-13 right before halftime.
To start the second half, Papio faced a fourth and 12 on its own 41 and pulled a fake punt, gaining the first down and more. Coach Williams said it was pregame preparation from his staff was the reason it was a success.
“My special teams coordinator Anthony Dunn, something he saw on film and he said ‘Hey I think we can run a rugby style punt against these guys and I think it’s there.’ I said if you feel comfortable with it lets run it and he made the call and that was on him and I give him free reign to do that and he did a nice job.”
After a field goal made the score 23-13 Monarchs, Kyle Ingwerson hit a streaking Owen McLaughlin down the field for a 65-yard touchdown pass to make it 30-13. Papio would continue to pound the running game and finish the game with a 37-27 win.
Papio has three games left and are sitting at 3-3 on the season. They will look to ride the momentum of this winning streak to the end of the season and help them gain a couple more wins in October.
“Just keep up the consistency and keep playing as hard as they possibly can. I tell them every day that it’s a roller coaster ride and the ups and the downs are huge,” Williams said. “We have to ride them when they are high and fight them when they are low and we are going to continue to do that.”
The Monarchs will take on Millard North tomorrow in hopes of extending their winning streak.