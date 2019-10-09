Omaha, NE (68102)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Storms may produce some hail. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.