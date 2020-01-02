Papio dropped a close contest to Omaha Westside in the semifinal of the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament on Thursday.
It was a back and forth game, but ultimately the Warriors came out on top, 66-56.
The Monarchs got off to a good start, getting out to a quick 5-0 lead. It was a balanced effort in the first quarter as five different Monarchs scored. Lindsey Ingwerson led the way with 4 points.
Papio did a good job on defense early, switching on screens and moving their feet to stay in front of the Westside ball handler.
Westside also did a good job defending the talented Papio offense, especially star guard Olivia Boudreau, who was just 1-for-6 from three in the first half.
"They found her early in transition," Papio head coach Josh Siske said. "They did a good job of making her to take tough shots. We ran some special to get her some looks but they did a good job of putting focus on her and getting eyes on her when she got the ball.
"They are a really well coached team," coach Siske added.
Westside took the early second quarter lead, jumping ahead 20-17 with 5:29 left in the half.
The Monarchs committed their seventh foul in the half with 4:58 left in the half, putting the Warriors in the bonus for the rest of the second quarter.
After a Westside three, the Monarchs called timeout with 4:27 left in the half, down 25-17. Westside was on a 8-0 run.
Brooklyn Wrice went on her own 5-0 run to cut the Westside lead to just four, making it 28-24.
Westside went on a 5-0 run to make it 33-24, but a late Olivia Boudreau three made the score 33-27 at the half.
The Monarchs started the second half on a 10-4 run, including seven points from Ingwerson.
I didn't think we were pushing the ball hard enough off misses," coach Siske said about halftime adjustments. "We got a couple stops then were able to push the ball and got them backpedaling a little and became the aggressor.
"At the end, we just weren't able to get enough stops. They started scoring again and they were so good when the half court defense was set and it got tough," coach Siske added.
After some free throws, the Monarchs took a 40-37 lead from the Warriors. It was a back and forth third quarter, with multiple lead changes.
Westside took a four point lead into the fourth quarter, with the score 49-45.
Papio tied it up at 49 to start the fourth quarter with baskets from Ingwerson and Boudreau, but Westside went on a 7-0 run with 4:41 left to make the score 56-49.
An Olivia Kraft three made the score 56-52 Westside. Westside then went on a 10-4 run to close out the game and win the game 66-56.
Lindsey Ingwerson finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds.
"She's a great leader and a great kid and works really hard at it," coach Siske said. "She has improved so much and I am just happy to see her having success and playing so well."
"She doesn't care that she had 19 she's hurt that we lost. That's the great part about her and all the kids in that locker room."
The Metro Conference Holiday Tournament is a great opportunity for teams to play great competition early. Coach Siske says its good for the team to get this schedule early and learn about themselves.
"It gives us things we know we have to work on," coach Siske said. "To play a team like Westside we know we have to find ways to get people open and get quicker into the offense and go. Everyday we are working on getting better."