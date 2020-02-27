In front of a jubilant and excited crowd, the Papio girls basketball team punched their ticket to the state tournament next week in Lincoln. The Monarchs defeated the Papio South Lady Titans 65-53 to win the A-6 district and move onto the state tournament.
It was a slow start for both teams, then Papio bounced out to a 10-4 lead and then a 15-4 lead after a couple more baskets.
This forced a Papio South timeout to let them regroup. They did a good job of that and cut the deficit to eight heading into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, Papio's Lindsey Ingwerson and Papio South's Emily Richards took over for their respective sides.
Ingwerson scored six straight points for the Monarchs and Richards made three straight three-pointers for the Titans. The score was 32-24 heading into the second half and Richards did a good job of keeping the Titans in the game.
The Monarchs pushed the lead to 17 in the third quarter, going up 45-28, but the Titans refused to go away.
Papio South ended the third quarter on a 13-0 run to make the score 45-41 heading into the final quarter. Tate Norblade recorded six of those 13 points.
In the fourth quarter, the Monarchs were able to push the lead back to 53-43 and then maintain that lead until the end, winning 65-53.
