Lincoln Northeast 47, Bellevue East 34 — The Chieftains took a 19-18 lead into halftime in this one but were outscored by Lincoln Northeast 29-15 in the second half to drop the contest. The Chieftains were led by Baylee Egan, who finished with nine points on 4-for-9 shooting from the field. Avery Heilig and Riley Jensen each recorded seven points, respectively.
Bellevue West 60, Bellevue East 50 – The Thunderbirds were able to get out to a 20-9 lead after the first quarter and they used that momentum to take the victory over the Chieftains.
Jensen finished with 24 points on 9-for-19 shooting for Bellevue East. She also finished with four steals and 12 rebounds, nine of them on the offensive side. Baylee Egan finished with eight points and 19 rebounds. Avery Heilig added nine points.
For Bellevue West, Siarra Roberts finished with 20 points on 5-for-8 shooting. Roberts also recorded nine rebounds and two assists.
Taryn Wharton finished with 16 points. Aubrey Brazda recorded 11 points and six rebounds and Dani Peterson finished with eight points and six rebounds.
Bellevue West 48, Benson 37 — The Thunderbird defense stepped up in the second half, allowing Benson to score just four third-quarter points. Senior Kayla Elmore finished with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists. Madie Moraski and Roberts each finished with 10 points, respectively.
Taryn Wharton finished with eight points and three rebounds. Brazda finished with seven points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Gross Catholic 71, Nebraska City 33 — Gross used a consistent dose of offensive production and solid defense to take the blowout road victory over Nebraska City. The win moved them to 2-1 overall.
Gross 53, Bennington 49 — After going down 17-8 to start the game, the Cougars took home their second victory of the week. They outscored the No. 9 ranked Badgers 14-4 in the third quarter to pace the comeback. Bennington outscored the Cougars in the fourth quarter, but Gross was able to hold them off for the victory.
Omaha Marian 58, Omaha Bryan 16 — The Bears went down early in this one, facing a 18-4 deficit after the first quarter. They were not able to get the offense going, scoring just four second-half points.
Fremont 94, Bryan 20 — Fremont took a 32-2 lead after the first quarter and the Bears could not overcome the lofty deficit. The Bears’ highest scoring quarter was the fourth, as they scored 11 points to Fremont’s 16.
Papillion-La Vista 65, Omaha North 27 — The top-10 ranked Monarchs moved to 3-0 on the season after defeating Omaha North. Olivia Boudreau and Lindsey Ingwerson each finished with 16 points, respectively. Brooklyn Wrice added eight points.
Papillion-La Vista 64, Marian 43 — Ingwerson led the way for the Monarchs in this victory, recording 17 points. Wrice recorded 13 points to aid in the production. Erica Broin and Jenna Hoelscher added nine and eight points, respectively.
Ralston 52, Duchesne 48 — The Rams were able to get out to an early lead and hang on for the victory. E’saunjia Stewart finished with 20 points to pace the Rams. She also recorded three assists and four steals. Alex Johnson finished with 11 points and four rebounds. Natalya Wells recorded seven points, five rebounds and three steals.
Platteview 43, Omaha Mercy 28 — Rachel MacDonald and Halle Johnson finished with 16 and 13 points to lead the Trojans, respectively. Jessica Wellman finished with seven rebounds to lead the Trojans on the glass. Defensively, Anna Koehler recorded seven steals and the team recorded 24 steals total.
Platteview 65, Arlington 32 — Wellman finished with 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting and five rebounds. Koehler finished with 15 points on 5-for-5 shooting from the field. Koehler also finished with three assists and four steals.
Johnson finished with 13 points and five rebounds. Lindsey Hutfless and Piper Hart each finished with six points, respectively.