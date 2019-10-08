Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South competed in the Westside Invitational Sept. 30.
The Monarchs placed sixth with 35 and the Titans finished ninth with 18 points.
In No. 1 singles, Papio’s Ethan Neil took home the crown with a 9-7 win over Lincoln Southwest’s Joe Harris. The junior added wins over Omaha Central’s Srujan Garapati and Creighton Prep’s Nathan Ramachandran.
Papio South’s Ian Lewis finished 0-4 in No. 1 singles.
In No. 2 singles, Papio South’s Brayden Curtis tallied a 3-1 record with wins over Lincoln East’s Jacob Whiston, Omaha Central’s Emilio Parra Garcia and Lincoln Southeast’s Joel Sanford. Curtis fell to Creighton Prep’s Gavin Forster for his only loss.
Papio’s Trevor Safranek finished 0-2.
Papio South’s Nicholas Lauver and Zach Bowen finished 1-1 with a win over Papio’s Nick Ripa and Trevor Sotak and lost to Millard West’s Michael Freiburger and Spencer Selinger.
Papio’s Ripa and Sotak finished 0-3 in the invite.
In No. 2 doubles, Papio South’s Daniel Brocaille and Nolan Ray tallied a 2-1 record with wins over Papio’s Elijah Feekin and Jackson Slizinski and Lincoln Southeast’s Nathan Rathe and Cooper Woods.
The duo fell to Lincoln East’s Reese McReynolds and Josiah Thacker by a score of 8-6.
Papio’s Feekin and Slizinski finished 0-2.
Regular season results:
Bryan 9, Gross 0 — Angel Segura and Miguel Silva won No. 1 doubles, Gabriel Robles and Hsee Htoo won No. 2 doubles and Julio Silva and Zach Ostrander won No. 3 doubles for the Bears.
Robles, Oscar Garcia, Miguel Silva, Htoo, Ostrander and Oscar Ramos won their singles matches.
Bellevue East 7, Omaha Bryan 2 — Jacob Burlingame and Jacob Mallow won No. 1 doubles and Joey Skoff and Jaxson Harding won No. 3 doubles while Skoff, Hardingm Burlingame, Mallow and Jackson Egan won their singles match for the Chieftains.
For Bryan, Robles and Garcia won No. 2 doubles and Segura won No. 4 singles.
Skutt 7, Bryan 2 — Silva and Ostrander won No. 3 doubles and Robles won No. 1 singles for the Bears.
Papillion-La Vista 9, Millard South 0 — Sotak and Ripa, Feekin and Slizinski and Joseph McGuire and Safranek won their doubles matches for the Monarchs while all six won their singles matches.
Papillion-La Vista South 5, Bellevue East 4 - Burlingame and Mallow and Skoff and Harding won No. 1 and No. 3 doubles, respectively, while Skoff and Burlingame won their singles match for East.
Brocaille and Ray won No. 2 doubles, while Curtis, Lauver, Brocaille and Tyler Culp won their singles match for the Titans.
Burke 5, Gretna 4 - Micah Bernal and Andrew Grant won No. 2 doubles, while Bernal, Ethan Highley and Sean Hiddleston won their singles match.
Millard North 4, Bellevue West 1 — Jeremiah Witkop and Trey Conant won their No. 3 doubles match.