Papillion-La Vista, Bellevue West, Bellevue East and Bryan traveled to Lincoln for the Lincoln High Invite at the Woods Center Saturday.
The Monarchs placed second with 63 points, Bellevue West placed third with 55 points, Bellevue East wrapped up fifth place with 46 points and Bryan placed ninth with 31 points.
York won the invite with 64 points.
No. 1 singles, Papio’s Ethan Neil defeated Fremont 8-5 to win first place. Bellevue West’s Trey Contant defeated Lincoln 8-6 to win No. 2 singles, while Bellevue East’s Jaxson Harding lost to York to place third.
Papio’s Nick Ripa and Trevor Sotak lost to York 8-4 in the No. 1 doubles championship for a second-place finish. Bellevue West’s Tyson Forbes and Nolan Lausterer defeated Norfolk to place third.
In No. 2 doubles Elijah Feekin and Joseph McGuire lost to York for a runner-up finished, while Bellevue West’s Peyton Lemon and Ryan Sullivan lost to Norfolk for a fourth-place finish.
• Gretna competed in the Elkhorn Invite Saturday, where they finished in eighth place with 13 points. Elkhorn won the invite with 43 points.
Micah Bernal finished 1-2 in No. 1 singles beating Beatrice. Ethan Highley ended with a 0-3 record in No. 2 singles while Andrew Pick and Jacob Hanson finished 1-2 in No. 1 doubles with a win over Roncalli.
Nate Weishahn and Sean Hiddleston finished 1-2 in No. 2 doubles with a win over Roncalli.
• Gross and Papio South opened the season with the Titan Early Bird Invitational at Papio South Friday.
Papillion-La Vista South’s Nicholas Lauver and Zachary Bowen finished 3-2 in No. 1 doubles. The Pair defeated Millard South 8-0 and North Platte 8-2 before losing to Millard West and Millard North.
They then beat Omaha North 8-0.
Gross Catholic’s Ty Thrasher and Thomas Anderson lost their only match in No. 1 doubles to Millard West.
In No. 2 doubles, Gross Catholic’s Luke Bies and Elijah Weiss fell to Millard West and Papillion-La Vista South’s Tyler Culp and Ian Lewis.
Culp and Lewis lost to Millard North before defeating Omaha North, North Platte and Gross. The pair then lost to Millard South 9-8 to end the invite.
In No. 1 singles, Papio South’s Nolan Ray finished 3-2 in the invite. Ray defeated Omaha North, North Platte and Brownell Talbot before falling to Millard South.
Gross Catholic’s Kaden Robison lost to Millard West in No. 1 singles.
Papio South’s Daniel Brocaille ended 3-2 in No. 2 singles. Brocaille defeated Millard South before losing to Millard North. He then went on to win back-to-back games against Omaha North and North Platte before losing to Millard West.
Gross Catholic’s Chaz Bogle fell to Millard West in No. 2 singles.
Regular season:
Bellevue East 6, Gretna 3 — The Chieftains used their singles matches to defeated the Dragons at home to open the tennis season. Bellevue East’s Joey Skoff and Harding won their No. 3 doubles match, while Skoff, Harding, Jacob Burlingame, Jacob Mallow and Christian Ayala won their singles match.
Gretna’s Jabob Hanson and Andrew Pick won No. 1 doubles and Micah Bernal and Sean Hiddleston won No. 2 doubles for Gretna. Ethan Highley added a No. 5 singles victory.
Bellevue West 14, Nebraska City 0 — The T-birds swept Nebraska City at home to open the season with a sweep. Forbes and Lausterer (No. 1 doubles), Conant and Jeremiah Witkop (No. 2 doubles), Lemon and Sullivan (No. 3 doubles), Ty Kiviniemi and Chandler Oberembt (No. 4 doubles) and Kyle Cornish and Noah Rachwitz (No. 5 doubles) all won with them all winning their singles matches.
Papillion-La Vista 5, Millard West 4 - Papio’s Sotak and Ripa won No. 1 doubles before winning their No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles matches, respectively. Neil and McGuire won their No. 3 doubles match with Neil winning his No. 1 singles match.
Papillion-La Vista South 8, Omaha Burke 1 — Bowen and Lauver won their No. 1 doubles match, while Culp and Lewis won No. 2 doubles and Brayden Curtis and Aaron Madden won No. 3 doubles.
Nolan Ray, Daniel Brocaille, Ian Lewis, Cade Swanson and Cult won their singles match.