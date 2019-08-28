When you enter the doors of Papillion-La Vista High School, walk through the hallways towards the north side of the school, past the wall of each Monarch sports records holders, past the wall of fame and into the north gym after school on Thursday’s, you’ll see the Monarch volleyball team sprawled out, laying around the court with a pen in one hand and a piece of paper laying on the court.
This is what head coach John Svehla calls “Thank You Thursdays”. Before practice on Thursdays, the Monarchs write a thank you letter to someone special in their lives. When done, they hand the note to Svehla and get warmed up for practice.
The first-year coach, later, will mail out the letters to that special someone each player wrote to. It’s the culture the longtime Monarch assistant wants to implement by showing kindness to others.
Svehla and Papillion-La Vista are very familiar with each other too. He was an assistant coach from 2010-16 under his wife, Kristen, who coached the Monarchs for nine seasons until last season.
“This is the only place I’d come back to. I had some opportunities or what not and this is the place because of the tradition. I already know coming in what the expectations are,” Svehla said. “I know the administration and how supportive they are with all the activities and sports. That piece right there was huge.”
When Ashley Beccard stepped down after one season, Papillion-La Vista athletic director Jason Ryan made a phone call to Kristen to peak John’s interest.
“He wanted to gage my interest in it and he actually talked to my wife first. He wanted to get her thoughts on if I would be interested. From there, he shot me a text and I called him and the rest is history,” Svehla said.
After the 2016 season, Svehla took a little step back the next two years to be around his family. His daughter, Addi, is in third grade.
“I’ve just been teaching and having a lot of dad time. I’m the volunteer athletic director at my daughters school and helping her with athletics,” Svehla said. “You always find time to do stuff whatever it might be.”
Even though Svehla found ways to be around the game these past three years, he started to get an itch to get back to the high school level.
“I told Kristen I wasn’t going to pursue it when I found the position opened up, but if they reached out to me, I would listen. Volleyball has been in my blood for 20-plus years,” Svehla said. “You just don’t drop it and not have the edge to come back in some capacity.
“Even when I was off, I was still reffing some volleyball games. So you still find a way to get that fill somehow. My wife is coaching my daughter, so I would go watch practice and everything. But this is more my level. I love my kid to death, but I’m too competitive.”
Svehla’s 20-plus years includes being an assistant at Marian early in his career and then was the head coach at Omaha Burke from 2008-09 before joining his wife at Papillion. He also played volleyball at Peru State College, which is when he met Kristen.
During his junior season at Peru State, John was supposed to travel to a tournament in Davenport, IA., when it was canceled because of snow. So he traveled to an adult co-ed tournament in Schuyler to watch his brother play. Kristen, who had graduated from college, was playing in the tournament and that’s how they met.
With over 40 years of coaching volleyball between them, the Svehla household revolves around the sport and one other thing.
“(Volleyball is) kind of our thing. That and dogs,” Svehla said with a laugh.
Svehla reenters the Papio program with a talented team and a strong senior class. He’s watched from afar the past three years and knew about the players because they were freshmen during Kristen’s last season at Papio.
Despite having three coaches in three years, MaxPreps.com has Papio rated as the No. 25 team in the country entering this season and that’s the way Svehla wants the expectations to be.
“The challenge I am very aware of is I’m their third coach in three years and they have high expectations. That’s why I wanted to come back,” Svehla said. “It’s different then when I took over at Omaha Burke, where there were very low expectations. We had to build that up, but here they’re high expectations.”
I want to make sure we live up to the Monarch tradition. We have a team this year, I feel like can uphold that tradition and continue to grow that tradition. You want to live up to the expectations that you have and the community has for the program.”
The players have lived up to the expectations of the program, which has five state titles since 2000. Svehla said he has been pleased by the way the players, especially, the seniors attacked summer lifting, open gyms and, now, practices.
“It was great to see that leadership come out from seniors and then when that happens, good things follow. One of their key words is relentless. As Monarchs, what do we want to be known for? And they want to be known as a relentless team.”
The Monarchs open the season with the Bellevue West Invitational Friday at Bellevue West.