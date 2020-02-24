The Papillion hockey club concluded their season with an overall record of 11 wins 15 losses, and four ties and finished seventh out of 11 teams in the league.
Papillion’s high school hockey club finished up their season this past Sunday after their game at Tri-City.
Earlier in the week however, the team defeated league points runner-up Creighton Prep 3-2.
Papillion had some talented skater this season as they had seven players finish with at least 17 points, which consists of goals and assists combined.
Brady Krajeski was the team leader in goals scored as he found the back of the net 13 times he was also second on the team with 13 assists. Leading the team in assists was Brady Fitzpatrick who also scored 12 goals making him the points leader on the team.
Respectfully, Zachary Schubert scored 12 goals throughout the season, Austin Haynie scored 11 goals, Cade Swanson scored nine goals and had 11 assists, lastly, Gregory Sacks had eight goals and nine assists.
In terms of goal keeping, Jayden Mecseji lead the team with nine wins and had a save percentage of 85.3 percent. Joey Howell won four games for Papillion with a save percentage just shy of 90 percent.
Papillion finished the season with 26 team points in the final standings.