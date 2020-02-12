NCAA Division I baseball programs take the field Friday, and six players with local ties have made the rosters at Nebraska and UNO.
That contingent is led by the Huskers’ second team All-Big Ten outfielder Aaron Palensky out of Papillion-La Vista South.
The junior outfielder started all 56 games last year, his first in Lincoln after transferring from Southeast Community College.
Palensky hit a team-best .320 – eighth best in the conference – and led NU in hits (71), runs (43) and home runs (7).
Two pitchers – redshirt freshman Caleb Feekin from PLV and freshman Quinn Mason of Gretna – are also listed on the Nebraska roster.
The Cornhuskers open play this weekend with a three-game series at Baylor.
At UNO, two freshmen from Papillion-La Vista are on the Mavericks’ roster – pitcher Hayden Bahl and outfielder Conner Barnett.
Also on the Mavs’ roster is redshirt junior Adam Gadsden of PLV South.
In the Game is compiling a list of local athletes competing collegiately in all sports this spring. Send your information to justin.golba@bellevueleader.com.