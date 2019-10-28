The Omaha Beef head coach Marvin Jones was all smiles as he greeted fans and team employees at Varsity Sports Cafe and Roman Coin Pizza in Ralston Oct. 21st.
Coach Jones was there to announce some new player signings and talk about open try outs, which were held Saturday. He was also there to interact with the fan base, which is crucial to the teams long term success and support.
“Just having that fan base of fans supporting at the games” coach Jones said about the importance of community support. “Guys have gotten to know the players, especially on social media, they are always posting and supporting the team and having events. People show out to support and that’s a pivotal part.”
Coach Jones also said he was excited about the new player signings and what they will bring to the team.
“I think one of the biggest things coming into this year is we have to build off what we had last year. I felt like we had some key pieces last year that we are still trying to get resigned but overall, I think we are doing well, I have a process of how I want to do it, and that works well.”
Coach Jones added that “it is definitely building up defensively first and offensively, I feel good about some of the signings we made thus far, and we got a new offense coordinator with plenty of experience and some NFL coaching experience.”
Coach Jones takes over as head coach this season after serving as the interim head coach to close out last season. He played for some of the greats during his eleven season in the NFL and he will look to bring that to this organizatiomn.
“One of the overall things I bring is just having a lot of that experience. A lot of these guys use indoor football as an alternative means to accomplish their goals, whether that is the XFL, CFL, NFL, things like that. The way I run a program is I run it as close to a professional program as there is and try to get guys acclimated to that. I am very strict on how I run it. I played for Bill Parcells, Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick. So, I have that kind of mentality.”
The Beef will look to improve upon last year’s finish, which saw the Beef going 8-4 and finishing their season in the conference championship game.