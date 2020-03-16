The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced that they will be cancelling the spring 2020 sports season, effective immediately on Monday March 16.
The NAIA released this quote within their statement.
“All possible scenarios that would have supported a spring sports season were seriously considered by multiple NAIA governance groups,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “However, the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation yesterday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships.”
In an effort to provide relief, no spring sport student-athletes will be charged a season of eligibility. Any spring sport student-athlete who were enrolled full-time in 2020 will be awarded two additional semester terms of attendance or an equivalent time period.
The NAIA says they are continuing to address outstanding questions related to these unprecedented changes and will share new information as it is made available.
The Nebraska School Activities Association’s (NSAA) also announced that all school activities will be suspended until Thursday April 2. Depending on how conditions are as time moves along, this suspension may get extended.
NSAA member schools and student-participants are expected to adhere to the NSAA Constitution & Bylaws and activity manuals during this time.
As more information becomes available, official updates will be posted on the NSAA website and the NSAA social media platforms.