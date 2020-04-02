The NSAA has officially ended the spring sports season for the 2020 academic year before it ever got started. The NSAA released an official statement last week postponing all activities through May 1st and today cancelled the spring season all together.
"All remaining NSAA activity practices and competitions, including district and state competitions, have been cancelled for this school year. These cancellations are part of a new Directed Health Measure issued by Governor Ricketts," read the official NSAA statement.
"Bylaw 3.2.7 (Summer Activities) will go into effect on May 26th. In the interim, Bylaw 3.2.6.1 (School-Year, Out-of-Season) is expected to be followed by all member school athletic programs.
"The NSAA continues to encourage all member schools to follow CDC, local, state and federal health department recommendations.
"Any further official updates will be posted on the NSAA website and the NSAA social media platforms."
In regards to the aforementioned health measures issued by Governor Ricketts, he announced on Wednesday that schools were expected to operate without students in the building through May 31st and that all extracurricular activities are cancelled through that time.
You can stay updated by following the NSAA on Facebook or Twitter.