Papillion-La Vista’s Ethan Neil took home the No. 1 singles title at the Monarch Invite Sept. 23. The invite was host to 24 teams.
The Monarchs finished in fourth place with 32.5 points. Papio South placed 12th with 13 points and Bryan tallied 18th with 6.5 points.
Lincoln Southwest won the invite with 50.5 points.
In No. 1 singles, Neil defeated Lincoln Pius X’s Mason Warner, Creighton Prep’s Nathan Ramachandran and Papio South’s Ian Lewis.
The junior then beat Lincoln Southwest’s Joseph Harris 6-1, 6-3 in the championship.
Lewis finish 1-2 in the invite with a win over Norfolk’s Jared Ertzner Kitto and losing to Neil and Elkhorn South’s Smaran Marupudi. Bryan’s Gabriel Robles defeated Burke’s Michael Warner and lost to Lincoln Southeast’s Jackson Miller.
In No. 2 singles, Papillion-La Vista’s Trevor Safranek finished 2-2 with wins over Burke’s John Worden and Papio South’s Brayden Curtis and lost to Westside’s Joshua Rosenblatt and Kearney’s Chinyere Obasi.
Curtis defeated Fremont’s Cameron Indra and lost to Safreanek and Lincoln East’s Jacob Whiston.
Papillion-La Vista’s Nick Ripa and Trevor Sotak finished 2-2 in No. 1 doubles. The pair defeated Burke’s Nathaniel Otten and Jonas Reminger and Millard North’s Neal Agarwal and Allan Muinov and lost to Lincoln High’s Chris Penas-Hull and Pablo Souto and Creighton Prep’s Andrew Doehner and Mac Nelson.
Papio South’s Zachary Bowen and Nicholas Lauver finished 1-2 in the invite. The duo beat Columbus’ Connor Wiehn and Drew VunCannon and lost to Elkhorn South’s Maxwell Jordan and Michael Day.
In No. 2 doubles, Papio South’s Daniel Brocaille and Nolan Ray finished 3-2 in the invite. The duo defeated Westside’s Thomas Pate and Josh Siegel, Papio’s Elijah Feekin and Jackson Slizinski and Lincoln Northeast’s Nolan Gillett and Jack Haeffner. They lost to Lincoln East’s Josiah Thacker and Reese McReynolds and Lincoln Pius X’s Thomas O’Donnell and Jase Woita.
Papillion-La Vista’s Feenkin and Slizinski defeated Columbus’s Drew VunCannon and Landen Hastreiter and lost to Papio South and Millard West’s Fletcher Kuper and Tanner Klahn.
Bryan’s Zachary Ostrander and Julio Franco finished with a 1-2 record. The pair defeated Lincoln’s Nico Sepahpur and Amir Tarkian and lost to North Platte’s Landon Blank and Ethan Mercer and Lincoln North Star’s Evan Kocian and Josh Mikus.
Regular season results:
Ralston 7, South Sioux City 2 — Mathew Neville and Kaleb Holm, Tyler Richardson and Kevin Kraemer and Roy Buettenback and Spencer Justesen each won their doubles match while Neville, Holm, Richardson and Buettenback all won their singles match for the Rams.
Ralston 6, Nebraska City 3 — Holm and Neville won No. 1 doubles, Richardson and Kraemer won No. 2 doubles and Buettenback and Justesen won No. 3 doubles wile Holm, Buettenback and Justesen won their singles match.
Bellevue East 8, Omaha South 1 — Jacob Burlingame and Jacob Mallow in No. 1 doubles and Joey Skoff and Jaxson Harding in No. 3 doubles were victorious with Skoff, Harding, Burlingame, Christian Ayala, Mallow and Alexander Arriola winning their singles match for East.
Bellevue East 9, Omaha North 0 — Burlingame and Mallow in No. 1 doubles, Ayala and Jackson Egan in No. 2 doubles and Skoff and Harding in No. 3 doubles won. Skoff, Harding, Burlingame, Ayala, Mallow and Arriola winning their singles match for East.
Bellevue West 8, Omaha Central 1 — Tyson Forbes and Nolan Lausterer, Peyton Lemon and Ryan Sullivan and Trey Conant and Jeremiah Witkop won their singles matches while Witkop, Lausterer, Forbes, Lemon and Sullivan won their singles matches for the Thunderbirds.
Creighton Prep 10, Bellevue West 0 — Sullivan and Conant were the closest T-bird to winning with a 8-6 loss in No. 2 singles and No. 6 singles, respectively.
Bryan 8, Burke 2 — Gabriel Valadez Robles and Hsee Mu Htoo won No. 2 doubles and Oscar Anguiano and julio Silva Franco won No. 3 doubles. Valadez-Robles, Segura-Pacheco, Htoo, Franco and Oscar Chinchilla Ramos won their singles match.
Papio South 9, Omaha North 0 — Zachary Bowen and Nicholas Lauver, Daniel Brocaille and Nolan Ray and Aaron Madden and Cade Swanson won their doubles match while Ian Lewis, Brayden Curtis, Ray, Brocaille, Tyler Culp and Swanson won their singles match for the Titans.
Gross 6, Roncalli 3 — Ty Thrasher and Logan Srb won No. 1 doubles and Luke Bies and Elijah Weiss won No. 2 doubles. Chaz Bogle, Thrasher, Bies and Weiss won their singles match.