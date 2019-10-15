Papillion-La Vista’s Ethan Neil came up victorious in No. 1 singles at the Metro Conference Tournament at the Koch Tennis Center and Hanscom Park.
As a team, the Monarchs placed fourth with 24.5 points while Bellevue East and Bellevue West finished seventh and eighth with 14 and 11.5 points, respectively. Papillion-La Vista South notched 10th with 7.5 points, Omaha Bryan finished in 14th and Gretna placed 16th.
Creighton Prep won the title with 34 points.
Neil opened the tournament with a win over Central’s Alec Weeman before defeating Bellevue East’s Joey Skoff to advance to the semifinal’s. In the semifinal, the junior beat Creighton Prep’s Nathan Ramachandran to advance to final.
In the championship, Neil came up victorious against Millard North’s Garret Starman with wins of 6-0 and 6-0 to take the crown.
Skoff defeated Omaha Bryan’s Gabriel Robles before losing to Neil and then Millard South’s Ryan Carey to finish the tournament. After falling to Skoff, Robles lost to Bellevue West’s Jeremiah Witkop.
Witkop opened the tournament with a loss to Prep before beating Omaha South’s Sam Hodoly and then the sophomore defeated Omaha North’s Aston Halat. After beating Bryan, Witkop fell to Omaha Northwest’s Kalle Schylander 8-1 in the consolation championship.
Papio South’s Ian Lewis and Gretna’s Jacob Hanson finished 0-2 in the tournament in No. 1 singles.
In No. 2 singles, Bellevue West’s Trey Conant finished fourth to wrap up the tournament. The junior opened with a win over Benson and then beat Westside’s Josh Rosenblatt to advance to the semifinal.
Conant fell to Millard North’s Jalan Zhu to move into the third-place match, where he lost to Elkhorn South’s Joey Kirshenbaum 6-2 and 6-4.
Bryan’s Hsee Htoo lost his opening match to Papillion-La Vista’s Trevor Safranek, but went on to make the consolation championship, where he lost to Burke’s John Worden 8-3 in the consolation championship.
After defeating Htoo, Safranek lost to Westside and then to Gretna’s Micah Bernal to finish the tournament. Bernal lost to Elkhorn South before beating Millard South’s Talik Runge in the consolation bracket.
The junior then fell to Burke.
Bellevue East’s Jaxson Harding won his opening match against Papio South’s Brayden Curtis before losing to Prep’s Gavin Forster in the quarterfinals. The senior fell to Millard West’s Justin Ye to finish the tournament.
Curtis finished 0-2 in No. 2 singles.
In No. 1 doubles, Papio’s Trevor Sotak and Nick Ripa finished in fifth place. The duo beat Omaha Burke’s Nathaniel Otten and Jonas Reminger before falling to Westside’s Clark Rue and Alexander Kugler in the quarterfinals.
Sotak and Ripa then beat Bellevue East’s Jacob Mallow and Jacob Burlingame to advance to the fifth-place match, where they beat Bellevue West’s Tyson Forbes and Nolan Lausterer 8-4.
Burlingame and Mallow defeated Omaha South’s Diego Zarate and Sebastian Pedroza in the opening round before falling to Creighton Prep’s Andrew Doehner and Mac Nelson in the quarterfinals.
The duo fell to Papio in the next match.
Forbes and Lausterer defeated Bryan’s Miguel Silva and Angel Segura in the opening round before losing to Elkhorn South’s Michael Day and Max Jordan in the quarters. The pair defeated Millard West’s Michael Freiburger and Spencer Selinger to face Bellevue West, where they lost to finish sixth overall in No. 1 doubles.
Gretna’s Andrew Pick and Andrew Grant, Papio South’s Nicholas Lauver and Zach Bowen and Bryan’s Silva and Segura finished 0-2 in No. 1 doubles.
In No. 2 doubles, Papio South’s Nolan Ray and Daniel Brocaille finished sixth after losing to Omaha Westside’s Luke David and Josh Siegel in the fifth-place match. The pair defeated Gretna’s Jacob Dowd and Tyler Potthoff before losing to Millard North’s Ruthwick Kasiraddy and Jpnathon Sabirianov.
Then the two defeated Papillion-La Vista’s Jackson Slizinski and Eli Feekin to get to fifth-place match.
Slizinski and Feekin beat Central’s Ben Fuerstenau and Christian Reiss before losing to Prep’s Daniel Kowal and Josh Morales and then lost to Papio South.
Bellevue East’s Christian Ayala and Jackson Egan lost to Millard South’s Grant Eastridge and Devyn Lee in the consolation championship. The pair lost to Millard West’s Tanner Klahn and Fletcher Kuper to open the tournament before rattling off three-straight wins in the consolation bracket against Benson’s Tomas Garcia and Kyaw Linn, Omaha North’s Zachary Hansen and Andrew Bartsch and Omaha Burke’s Maxwell Kline and Turner Zetterman to reach consolation final.
Bellevue West’s Ryan Sullivan and Peyton Lemon defeated Omaha South’s Jesus Aranda and Alan Vargas in the opening round before losing to Elkhorn South’s Gabriel Jordan and Miles Meier and then losing to Westside.
Omaha Bryan’s Julio Franco and Zach Ostrander lost to Millard North before beating Gretna and then losing to Millard South.
Gretna’s Dowd and Potthoff finished 0-2.
• Gretna competed in the Kearney Catholic Invite Oct. 8.
In No. 1 singles, Hanson defeated Kearney Catholic while falling to Grand Island Central Catholic and Adams Central. In No. 2 singles, Bernal beat Kearney Catholic and Adams Central and lost to Grand Island Central Catholic.
In No. 1 doubles, Pick and Grant fell to Kearney Catholic, Grand Island Central Catholic, Adams Central and Lexington. In No. 2 doubles, Dowd and Potthoff lost to Kearney Catholic, Adams Central, Grand Island Central Catholic and Lexington.
Regular season results:
Westside 5, Bellevue West 4 — Conant and Witkop won No. 3 doubles while Lausterer, Forbes and Sullivan won their singles matches for the Thunderbirds.
Bellevue West 6, Fremont 3 — Forbes and Lausterer, Lemon and Sullivan and Conant and Witkop won their doubles match while Conant, Sullivan and Lemon won their singles match.
Gretna 8, Omaha Northwest 1 — Bernal and Hanson, Pick and Grant and Potthoff and Dowd won their doubles match while Bernal, Pick, Grant, Ethan Highley and Sean Hiddleston won their singles match for the Dragons.
Papillion-La Vista 9, Lincoln Northeast 0 - Lauver and Ray, Brocaille and Ray, and Aaron Madden and Cade Swanson won their doubles match while Lewis, Curtis, Ray, Lauver, Tyler Culp and Madden won their singles match for the Titans.