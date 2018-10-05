Millard North (2-4) at Papillion- La Vista (3-3)
Friday, 5 p.m. at Foundation Field
Last week: Millard North held off Elkhorn 38-28; Papillion-La Vista raced past Fremont 42-6.
What to expect: After an 0-3 start to the season, the Monarchs have rattled off three straight wins while scoring an average of more than 46 points per game. The offense has been humming while the defense has been stout by allowing just 20 points in the last three weeks. That defense is going to be the key against the Mustangs, who will punish a defense that isn’t disciplined. If the Papio defense, led by AJ Dumont, can string some stops together, the offense should be able to score enough to earn the win.
Papio South (3-3) at Bellevue East (0-6)
Friday, 5 p.m. at Chieftain Stadium
Last week: Omaha North rushed by Papio South 49-13; Bellevue East was topped 55-7 by Lincoln Southeast.
What to expect: The Titans have withstood a daunting schedule so far this season but they have a chance to finish the season with three wins to lock up a playoff berth. That won’t happen if the Titans can’t get their offense going. When they’re offense is multi-dimensional, they have enough athletes to make plays. For Bellevue East, a fast start at home is going to be vital for a team that’s made a habit out of falling behind early in the game. The Titans will have a good chance to move to 4-0 in road games this season if they can break a couple big plays.
Elkhorn (2-4) at Gretna (0-6)
Friday, 5 p.m. at Gretna Stadium
Last week: Elkhorn was held off by Millard North 38-28; Gretna was topped by Burke 43-26.
What to expect: The Gretna offense played its best game of the season last week, but against the top-ranked team in the state, it wasn’t enough. Quinn Mason accounted for four Dragon touchdowns and he’ll need to continue to perform to get Gretna a W on homecoming night. The Gretna defense will need to stop the Elkhorn rushing attack if they want to win. Burke racked up nearly 350 yards rushing against Gretna last week and if the Antlers mimic that, it will be tough sledding for Gretna.
Omaha South (2-4) at Bellevue West (6-0)
Friday, 5 p.m. at Faiman Field
Last week: Omaha South dropped a 20-7 decision to Lincoln Northeast; Bellevue West routed Norfolk 62-27.
What to expect: Bellevue West has solidified itself as the most explosive offense in the state and that doesn’t figure to change Friday. Omaha South’s defense comes in allowing an average of 22 points per game but they haven’t seen a team even close to as explosive as the T-birds. West will have a clear talent advantage when they take the field but they can’t take South lightly as this could be a trap game for West with a big bout with Omaha North looming in Week 8.
Bryan (1-5) at Lincoln East (3-3)
Friday, 4:30 at Seacrest Field
Last week: Grand Island handled Bryan 77-7; Lincoln East blanked Lincoln North Star 17-0.
What to expect: It’s been a rough stretch for the Bears the last few weeks and a matchup against a tough Spartan team will be another challenge. The Spartans allow under 10 points per game, so the Bryan offense will need to be at its best to get past the defense. On the other side of the ball, East doesn’t come in with a high-powered offense, so the Bears will need to make some plays on defense.
Plattsmouth (1-5) at Ralston (4-2)
Friday, 5 p.m. at Speck Nelson Field
Last week: Plattsmouth was bettered by Norris 21-3; Skutt handled Ralston 50-0.
What to expect: The Rams took a hit last week but they need to make sure they flip the page and not allow Skutt to beat them twice. Ralston is in the hunt to host a playoff game but they’ll have to snag a couple more wins down the stretch. The Blue Devils have struggled this season, getting outscored by an average of 26.3-12 per game. If the Ram defense can dominate the game it will go a long way in Ralston getting back to its winning ways.
Norris (3-3) at Gross (2-4)
Friday, 5 p.m. at Bryan Stadium
Last week: Norris downed Plattsmouth 21-3; Gross was blanked by Waverly 42-0.
What to expect: A win over the Titans will be a big boost to the Cougars’ playoff chances. Notching a win all starts with the Gross offense. The Cougars average 42 points per game in wins while only averaging 10 points in their loses. The Gross offense will need to get going if they want to earn their first district victory. Ashton Hausman is the most dangerous player for the Titan offense, so the Gross will need to be sure to bottle him up to keep the Titans grounded.
Concordia (2-4) at Platteview (2-4)
Friday, 4:30 p.m. at Salberg Field
Last week: Concordia downed DC West 47-16; Boys Town clipped Platteview 34-31 in overtime.
What to expect: Platteview is just a couple plays away from having a strong season with two of it’s four losses are by three or less points, including last week. The Trojans final three games are all against sub-.500 opponents, so they’ll have a chance to finish the season strong and make a run at a playoff spot. The Trojan defense will need to slot down duel-threat quarterback Jack Torosian for the Mustangs, who score just over 20 points per game. The Trojan rushing duo of Tobius Nixon and Jed Christiansen will need to continue their strong work for the Platteview offense.