The Papillion-La Vista Monarchs season came to an end in the quarterfinal match up of the Class A state girls basketball tournament against Lincoln East. The No. 6 seed Monarchs fell 50-30 to the No. 3 seed Spartans.
Lincoln East came out with some full court pressure to start the game and forced the Monarchs into some early turnovers. The Spartans average just over 13 steals per game so their game plan is to take the ball early and often.
The Spartans got on the board first after a basket by Taylor Searcy with 4:48 left in the first quarter.
Lindsey Ingwerson got Papio on the board first with a basket with four minutes left in the first quarter making the score 5-2 East.
The Monarchs got some good looks early from deep but could not knock them down until Olivia Boudreau sank her first deep ball, making the score 6-5.
At the end of the first quarter, the score was 14-7 with the Spartans leading.
Papio cut the lead to 16-12 halfway through the second quarter, but the Spartans went on a 7-0 run to make the score 23-12 and forcing a Monarch timeout.
The Spartans would add two more baskets to end the half and take a 27-12 lead into the second half. It was a 11-0 total run for the Spartans to end the half.
In the third quarter, the Monarchs did a good job of stifling the East offense and staying in the game, but the offense still was not there for Papio and after a transition layup by the Spartans, the score was 35-19 with 1:30 left in the third.
Heading into the fourth quarter, the Monarchs trailed the Spartans 37-21.
No points were scored in the first two and a half minutes either way in the fourth quarter, until Brooklyn Wrice split a pair of free throws for Papio.
The Spartans then went on a quick 7-0 run to make the score 44-22 with just 4:23 left in the ball game.
The Monarchs cut the score to 46-28 after two three-pointers from Boudreau and Ingwerson, but they could never get within striking distance of the Spartans.
To finish out the game, the Spartans played the game of possession and won the game 50-30.
