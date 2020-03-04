The Papillion-La Vista Monarchs were defeated 73-60 in the District A-4 final against Omaha Westside.
The Monarchs season ends with a 16-9 record and the district runner ups. The Monarchs finished 4-18 last season so even though they will not be participating in the state tournament, it was a great turnaround season for the Monarchs, who only started two seniors.
Papio was led by Preston Kellogg, who finished with 16 points. Joey Hylok and Luke Lindenmeyer added 14 each for Papio.
For the Warriors, Reggie Thomas had 21 points, Jadin Booth finished with 20 points and PJ Ngambi added 15 points.
The Monarchs were in this one for the majority of the game, trailing by just four at the half as Westside led 36-32.
Heading into the fourth quarter, the lead was just five and the Warrior lead was just one at one point in the third quarter.
However, in the fourth quarter, the Warriors became extremely difficult to stop and scored 23 points to stifle any run the Monarchs tried to make.
The Monarchs went down 59-50 with just under five minutes left and could never close the gap, falling 73-60.