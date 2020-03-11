It is an exciting time for the Papillion-La Vista South boys basketball team and an especially exciting time for Titan senior Jared Mattley.
All is well in Titan country again as the Papillion-La Vista South Titans prepare to return to Lincoln for the second straight year. Senior guard Jared Mattley has extra reasons to celebrate though, as during Saturday, February 29th’s game against Lincoln Northeast, Mattley became the Titan’s all-time scoring record holder, breaking the record with 1,139 points.
“Honestly, when I first came here it didn’t seem obtainable since I got here as a sophomore,” Mattley said. “It wasn’t a goal of mine to necessarily reach this at first, but as I got closer and closer to doing so the more I did want to get that milestone. It’s just crazy to know that I did it.”
Of course, falling to the Rockets in that district playoff game last Saturday put a damper on the celebration of Mattley’s achievement. When the loss happened, thus creating uncertainty about a state tournament appearance, Mattley says it was difficult to celebrate the milestone he reached within that game.
“I hate losing,” Mattley said. “If you don’t come out on top in the game nothing else really matters to me.
All that matters is helping my team get the W. So, getting that milestone in that game really didn’t help with the losing process.”
Fast forward to last Wednesday March 4, the Titans had their worries relieved as they saw their name on the state tournament bracket as a wild card team and the seventh seeded team in the state tournament. It was a bit easier for Mattley to celebrate his record once that news was known.
“It makes it easier now for sure,” Mattley said. “I look at this as a second chance here. I’m really looking forward to playing Thursday and taking advantage of this second chance opportunity to kind of redeem ourselves. There’s no shame in being the wild card team, someone always gets the wild card spot so, why not us?”
Jared’s coach, Joel Hueser, would agree to it’s easier to celebrate knowing that the team now has at least one more game to play.
For Coach Hueser this record meant something special to see it broken. The all-time scoring was previously owned by Joel’s son Jalen Hueser who set the old record in the 2010-2011 season.
Joel says he and his son Jalen would each tell you they are happy to see a player such as Mattley to break the record.
“My son Jalen and I both were rooting on Jared all year,” Joel Hueser said. “Records are meant to be broken. We knew if Jared ended up breaking the all-time leading scorer record, it means this team is winning.”
The all-time scoring record is not the only milestone that has been in Jared’s reach this season. If Mattley can record seven more assists before he hangs up the high tops, he will also own the all-time assist record at Papio South.
Hueser says this fact proves that Mattley has been more than just a scoring weapon throughout his Titan career, but that he has been a leader in multiple areas, a floor general Hueser would say.
“He’s does all the things you’d like your point guard to be able to do,” Hueser said. “He’s a facilitator, he’s a scorer, he can play off the pick and roll, he is just an overall very good floor general. He’s going to make for a great college player, but first we’re excited to have him and his teammates play at Pinnacle Bank here this week.”
Would breaking two all-time records be an honor to Mattley? You bet. However, Mattley also says now that he and his teammates have a second chance for this season, the senior is more focused on doing his part to try and take down a very talented Millard North team on March 12th.
“As a competitor you’re focused on getting the win,” Mattley said. “Career wise, it would be nice to get that milestone too, but if I don’t and we win, I’ll be all good with that. I’m just looking forward to Thursday and getting out there on the court, lacing it up again with these guys.”
A famous coach named Paul Brown once said, you can learn a line from a win, and a book from defeat. Mattley and the Titans state they know what went wrong in their latest game against Lincoln Northeast, and are going to learn from it as they look to make the most out of this wild card berth.
Hueser says the past is done and now the Titans must prepare for what will be the fourth meeting this season between the Titans and the Mustangs.
“We are very thankful and grateful that we have this second go at it,” Hueser said. “I think it goes back to the week with Omaha South and Creighton Prep, we told ourselves that week to treat it like it was a district game, those were two great top-10 opponents so we all wanted to treat that week like it was districts and it proved to be a real turning point for the wild card points and what kept us alive.
“We’re excited about this opportunity to keep playing, no doubt.”
Millard North has claimed all the past three meetings this season. However, the Titans have closed into the deficit each time with the last defeat being by just five points.
Papillion-La Vista South and Millard North will tip-off at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln at 7 p.m. on Thursday.